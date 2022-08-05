Consigned Aid Brazil is a trap to indebted the poor

The Jair Bolsonaro government set a trap for families in extreme poverty by proposing and sanctioning the payroll loan, that is, with automatic discount, directly from the installments of Auxílio Brasil.

At first, many people will be happy to be able to withdraw the R$ 600 of the benefit plus R$ 2,000 of the payroll loan from August 9th. However, a report by Geralda Doca and Letícia Lopes, in the newspaper O Globo, this Thursday (4), pointed out that financial institutions are already offering loans at a pornographic interest rate of 78.8% per year.

The proposal is electoral because it creates a short-term well-being effect, which can guide the vote for Bolsonaro, but should generate despair and gnashing of teeth later on. The chance of the poorest being stuck with unpayable debts will be huge, a ticking time bomb that will have to be resolved by the next government.

For the purpose of comparison, the payroll for public servants has a rate of 20.9% and for INSS beneficiaries, 26.9%, according to the report. As there is, for the time being, no ceiling on the interest on the discounted Auxílio Brasil loan, loan sharking puts in the knife and hell is the limit.

A limit of 40% of the R$400 that make up the permanent basis of the benefit may be committed to the monthly payroll deduction. Through the Vote Purchase PEC, the Jair Bolsonaro government managed to increase the amount transferred to R$ 600. But until the end of the elections, oops, of the year.

This means that a portion of the population that receives the benefit precisely to avoid starvation will go hungry because a significant part of the benefit will be committed to the loan.

Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) calculates that R$ 600 would be enough to buy monthly food in 14 of the 17 capitals analyzed monthly – São Paulo, Florianópolis, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Campo Grande, Curitiba, Brasília Vitória, Goiânia, Fortaleza, Belo Horizonte, Belém, Recife and Natal.

If the value is R$ 440, already with the discount, he does not buy the minimum in any capital of the country. Making part of the more than 20 million families (about 56 million people) that will receive the aid help to increase the 33.1 million who are hungry in the country.

And if the BRL 600 is not maintained in 2023, there will be BRL 240 left after the discount of BRL 160 on the BRL 400. With double-digit inflation that has been plaguing the country for months, you will only be able to buy skinny bone as a mixture.

The government could have drawn up proposals to improve the population’s quality of life in recent years, ensuring that we didn’t hit rock bottom. It could, but it didn’t. He was entertained in deconstructing environmental and labor rules, as well as worrying about who you sleep with.

It did not develop a policy to generate quality formal jobs, denied the debate on the creation of a basic income program and even suspended emergency aid in early 2021 under fiscal justifications when deaths and hunger escalated. Today, she preferred to open a trapdoor at the bottom of the well, helping the many poor to go into debt.

With this, the Bolsonaro government and the National Congress are able to implement one of the largest income transfer programs in the country: from the public coffers to the pockets of loan sharking, without passing through the hands of the poorest. No wonder, banks and institutions are already offering loans to the people in exchange for easy profit.

It’s the free market some would say. Freedom to starve.