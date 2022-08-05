Consigned Aid Brazil: Is Loan Worth It?

Whoever wins Auxílio Brasil can now take out a payroll loan. But the interest charged can be up to three times higher than other payroll loans on the market, such as those for retirees or civil servants. A small debt can turn into a huge snowball. Experts give tips on how to avoid the problem.

What’s new? President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the law that allows the payroll loan of Auxílio Brasil. The monthly installment limit for borrowers is 40% of Auxílio Brasil (which amounts to R$160). There is no maximum interest rate per month. Each bank sets the value.

How much will the loan be? It depends on the bank, but the maximum amount must be the amount that can be paid with up to R$ 160 per month. This is the limit value of the installment (40% of R$ 400). 40% of R$600 is not considered because this R$600 is provisional.

What interest is charged? As there is no limit, this may vary. In July, the report by the UOL simulated loan conditions in which the interest rate reached 5.85% per month — almost 100% per year.

Another finance company, Meu Tudo, offers a R$2,600 loan through Auxílio Brasil at 3.79% interest per month. In this case, the payment would be in 24 installments of R$ 167. Other banks have not yet disclosed the fees.

What pranks can there be? Eli Borochovicius, finance professor of the Administration course at PUC-Campinas, says that the interested party must carefully observe the conditions offered by the institutions, especially with the expression “from”.

“The finance company can analyze the database and offer a lower rate for a specific group of people, and push the higher rate to the others, arguing that the profile is not compatible or any other explanations”, he explains.

What are the interest of the other consigned? According to the Central Bank, these are the average interest charged by Brazilian banks on payroll loans:

Average interest on payroll for civil servants: 1.66% per month

Average interest on payroll for INSS retirees and pensioners: 1.96% per month

Average interest on payroll for private sector workers: 2.47% per month

Interest charged from Auxílio Brasil beneficiary: from 3.29% per month to 5.85% per month

When is it worth taking a loan with Auxílio Brasil? Eli Borochovicius only considers it interesting to take a payroll loan from Auxílio Brasil if the person has credit card debt that covers an average interest rate of 8.51% per month, or 168% per year.

If the person is negative, he must compare the interest on his debt and those on the payroll. If the debt rate is higher, it is worth taking the loan and paying off the debt.

Does taking the consignment mean running the risk of starvation? It depends on how much the person needs the money to feed themselves. The loan is limited to 40% of Auxílio Brasil (R$ 160). You need to see if the remaining 60% is enough.

What the person cannot do is take the money to make new debts. The idea is that, if the need arises, it is to pay off previous commitments, says the expert.

What to do to not sink into debt? The specialist in human development and finance Tamirys Machado says that, before the release of credit, what should be encouraged is financial education, so that the money can be used in the best possible way.

The expert says that the main care when hiring this type of loan is to know exactly where the money will be spent.

To change your financial life and avoid new debt, she gives some tips: