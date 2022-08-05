Controversy over identification of FII shareholders grows with new case involving BlueCap fund; ifix rises

The identification of shareholders who request the convening of meetings to discuss changes in real estate funds has been increasingly questioned in the FIIs market. The discussion began with the case of Banestes Recebíveis Imobiliários (BCRI11), whose investors reportedly withdrew from the request after the portfolio charged the name of the applicants. This Thursday (4), it was the turn of BlueCap Renda Logística (BLCP11) to enter the debate.

At the request of BlueCap Gestão de Recursos – fund manager – the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflict of the São Paulo Court of Justice suspended the effects of the extraordinary general meeting (AGE) that would decide on the merger of the portfolio by BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11). ).

The EGM was held this Thursday (4th) and, according to the fund’s administrator – BTG Pactual -, the results will be determined this Friday (5th). The resolutions, however, will have no effect, according to the decision of the 1st Business Court.

The convening of the meeting and the merger of the fund by BTG Pactual Logística were proposed in May 2022 by investors holding more than 5% of the shares of the FII BlueCap Renda Logística.

The portfolio manager, however, triggered the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflict of the São Paulo Court of Justice, alleging a lack of transparency in the shareholders’ initiative. BlueCap Gestão de Recursos charged the names of those responsible for the AGE request, which until then had been kept confidential.

Last Wednesday (3) – the eve of the AGE – investors even revealed their respective identifications, but the manager considers that the disclosure of the information was late to legitimize the decisions of the meeting, an argument accepted by the 1st Business Court.

The fund’s current portfolio comprises five properties located in São Paulo and Minas Gerais. Together, the spaces total 69 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and are 100% occupied, according to the latest management report.

In addition to Banestes Receivíveis Imobiliários and BlueCap Renda Logística, the FII RB Capital Office Income (RBCO11) also conditioned the convening of an EGM requested by shareholders to identify those responsible for the request.

In this Friday’s session (05), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:03 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.18%, at 2,816 points. Check out today’s highlights:

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 3.52 RECT11 Real Estate Income Hybrid 1.56 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 1.41 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics 1.14 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture 1.03

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MCHF11 Mauá Capital Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture -1.7 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others -1.3 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture -1.11 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets Titles and Val. furniture -1.07 VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. furniture -0.73

Rio Bravo Corporate Rent (RCRB11) sells Bravo’s floor! Paulista for BRL 9 million

In a material fact released this Thursday (4), the FII Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa announced the sale of the tenth floor of Edifício Bravo! Paulista, located at Alameda Santos, in São Paulo (SP).

The negotiation of the space – of 359 square meters – is the result of the exercise of a put option signed with the company that managed the retrofit of the building. The property was traded for R$ 9.05 million.

Payment will be made in four consecutive monthly installments of R$2.264 million, with the first installment scheduled for September 2022.

With the transaction, Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa generated a capital gain of R$2.6 million, equivalent to R$0.72 per share. The amount represents a return of 18%.

With a net worth of R$719 million, the fund’s portfolio is divided into nine properties with a GLA of 43 thousand square meters. The current vacancy rate of the portfolio – focused on the office segment – ​​is 31.8%.

Check out which are the 25 funds that distribute income this Friday (05):

ticker Background Performance SOLR11 Solarium BRL 7.16 SPAF11 spa BRL 5.91 PORD11 Real Estate Credit Pole BRL 1.50 ARRI11 Reit Lobby Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.31 FRHY Multi Border BRL 1.28 RZTR11 Riza Terrax BRL 1.25 [ativo=IDGR11] Autonomous Units II BRL 1.16 HSAF11 Hsi Financial Assets BRL 1.00 VVPR11 V2 Properties BRL 0.85 IDFI11 Autonomous Units BRL 0.81 STRX11 starx BRL 0.75 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Fund Of Funds BRL 0.75 EVBI11 VBI Essential Consumption BRL 0.75 LVBI11 VBI Logistics BRL 0.74 HSML11 HSI Malls BRL 0.65 HOSI11 house BRL 0.56 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties BRL 0.56 ABCP11 Grand Plaza Shopping BRL 0.53 NSLU13 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital BRL 0.46 NSLU11 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital BRL 0.46 NSLU14 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital BRL 0.46 SPTW11 SP Downtown BRL 0.40 NSLU15 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital BRL 0.38 LASC11 Legatus Shoppings BRL 0.35 NSLU16 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital BRL 0.34 HSAF13 HSI Financial Assets BRL 0.30 HSAF14 HSI Financial Assets BRL 0.30 HSAF15 HSI Financial Assets BRL 0.30 PLRI11 Real Estate Receivables I BRL 0.25 VPSI11 Polo Shopping Indaiatuba BRL 0.18 LIFE16 Life Captain BRL 0.14 [ativo=LIFE11] Life Captain BRL 0.14 LIFE15 Life Captain BRL 0.14 LIFE14 Life Captain BRL 0.14 LIFE13 Life Captain BRL 0.14 LIFE17 Life Captain BRL 0.14 LIFE18 Life Captain BRL 0.14 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.12 [ativo=RURA11] Itaú Asset Rural Fiagro Imobiliário BRL 0.11 LIFE19 Life Captain BRL 0.10

Real Estate Giro: the number of FIIs that yield above the Selic grows, even after the interest rate rises to 13.75%; because?

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank raised the Selic by 0.50 percentage point this Wednesday (3), to 13.75% per year. While economists debate whether or not the bullish cycle has come to an end, investors are looking for opportunities opened up by the new level of the basic interest rate. As a rule, fixed income investments benefit, while the return of risky assets, such as real estate funds, loses attractiveness – but this is not always true. There is still a group of FIIs that earn more than the Selic. What’s more, he’s growing.

A survey with data from Economática – a financial information platform – shows that, among the most traded real estate funds on B3, at least 24 have a dividend yield (rate of return with the distribution of dividends) above 13.75% in 12 months.

The current number of FIIs with a return above the Selic is higher than the 18 registered in June, according to the same survey, carried out following the previous Copom meeting, as soon as the Central Bank raised the basic interest rate, then, to 13 .25% per year.

What explains why a greater number of FIIs are able to offer a higher yield than the Selic, even in the face of a rise in interest rates (which, in theory, would make this task more difficult)?

Two main factors help to understand the phenomenon. Since June, the prices of real estate funds have fallen. In July alone, the decline was, on average, 0.22%. At the same time, several portfolios distributed non-recurring “extra” dividends at the turn of the first to the second half of the year.

The two elements – total volume of dividends distributed and price of shares traded on B3 – are used in the calculation of the dividend yield of real estate funds. As the former increased for several FIIs and the latter, on average, decreased, the result was a greater number of funds with higher rates of return.

The survey of FIIs with yields above the Selic only considers the funds that make up the Ifix – B3’s most liquid FIIs index. The list points out that dividend yields even higher than 18% in 12 months, as in the cases of Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) and Urca Prime Renda (URPR11). Check out the 24 FIIs found among the results.

