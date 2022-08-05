Cooperativism generates almost half a million jobs and earns BRL 500 billion

There are already 18.8 million people, approximately 8% of the Brazilian population, associated with cooperativism, which has a different way of doing business and is increasingly showing itself as the best alternative to produce, provide services and generate social transformation.

And it’s not just the number of members that stands out. according to AnuárioCoop 2022 – Data from Brazilian Cooperativism, the number of jobs offered grows significantly every year. Currently, there are almost half a million direct jobs generated by the 4,880 cooperatives spread across the country and that work daily to ensure that this virtuous cycle, which seeks to transform the world into a fairer place with better opportunities for all, continues to advance.

Financial indicators also show the strength of cooperativism. In 2021, the movement registered inflows (invoicing) in the order of R$ 524 billion, 26% more than in 2020. In two years, the growth was 70%. And a good part of these resources returned to the cooperative members. Last year, the surplus from the fiscal year, which would correspond to the “profit” of the cooperatives, totaled R$ 36.7 billion. In credit unions, for example, part of the surplus is distributed to members in proportion to the operations carried out, since everyone owns the business.

O cooperativism is everywhere: in the food that arrives at the table of Brazilian families, in health, in education, in financial solutions, in access to the internet, in the generation of energy, in actions of socio-environmental responsibility, in transport and even in leisure activities.

What differentiates cooperativism from other business models is that it promotes a virtuous cycle, that starts with people, goes through businesses and spills over to the community, promoting socioeconomic development and prosperity for the country. It is a collaborative business, where everyone owns it and contributes to its constant and effective development and growth.

In addition to being an engine of the Brazilian economy, cooperativism makes a difference in the lives of citizens by reinvesting the results and bringing advances to society as a whole. In 2021 alone, cooperatives injected more than R$17 billion in taxes into public coffers. This is without counting the more than R$ 18 billion related to the payment of salaries and other benefits intended for employees.

In addition, cooperativism was born sustainable and innovative. The commitment to taking care of the communities where it operates is part of its DNA, based on an economy of purpose focused not only on generating results, income and work, but also on promoting the well-being of society as a whole and the environment. And for that, the movement needs to be always attuned to the present and future trends, innovating at all times.

In Brazil, 70% of companies close their doors even before completing 10 years of operation. Cooperatives are different. More than 2,500 cooperatives have been in the market for more than 20 years, which proves their solidity and relevance to Brazilian business both in the domestic and foreign markets.

Female participation represents 40% of the total cooperated of the movement. And, among the workforce, their presence is even greater: 49%, demonstrating the female representation in cooperativism. It is also worth mentioning that the number of women who occupy strategic leadership or management positions continues to grow. This is because cooperativism values ​​business growth, without leaving people aside, the main focus of the movement.

