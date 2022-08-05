Corinthians’ duel with Fortaleza undergoes a change of day and time; see details

The duel between Corinthians and Fortaleza, initially scheduled for August 20, a Saturday, at 7 pm, was rescheduled. This Thursday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced that the match has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 21 at 6pm.

According to the statement from the entity, the request for rescheduling the match came from the Secretary of Sports of the Government of Ceará. The reason is due to the unavailability of Arena Castelão, which usually hosts Fortaleza games as home team, on the original date of the match.

With the rescheduling, the Corinthians squad gains one more day of “breath” in relation to the previous commitment. It is worth remembering that three days before, Timão enters the field for the Copa do Brasil, in the return game of the quarterfinals, against Atlético-GO. Vítor Pereira’s team needs to reverse a 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

This season, Corinthians and Fortaleza faced each other in a single opportunity, precisely for the Brazilian Championship. The match in question took place at Neo Química Arena and had Timão as the winner, 1-0.

Before facing the Ceará team, Corinthians has commitments for three different competitions. Timão still faces Avai and Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão, Flamengo, for Libertadores, and Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil.

