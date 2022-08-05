Countries reduce production to try to keep prices high

This is the online version of today’s edition of the Por Dentro da Bolsa newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

The global oil market has a number of very peculiar characteristics. The most relevant is perhaps the fact that most of the large oil producers are at least problematic countries.

We are talking about dictatorial nations, some of them even theocratic, that have some of the largest reserves of oil and natural gas on the planet.

Let’s look at the member countries of the OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries): Angola, Algeria, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Ecuador and Venezuela.

These nations, mostly notorious for their autocratic regimes and anti-westernhave the power to manipulate the global oil and gas market, leaving the rest of the world at the mercy of their decisions.

On Wednesday (3), members of the OPEC+ decided to reduce the rate of increase in oil production in September, from an additional 432 thousand barrels per day to 100 thousand.

The decision displeased nations that have suffered from rising fuel prices, including the United States, but is seen by the market as a strategic move to keep commodity prices high.

Most of the members of the OPEC+ are nations whose economies are almost entirely dependent on oil and gas, which means that keeping the prices of these products at high levels tends to benefit these countries.

Given the risk of economic recession in the US and Europe, in addition to the strong slowdown in the Chinese economy, there is a risk of falling demand for oil products, which could lead to a natural drop in prices. With that in mind, the OPEC+ is mobilized to ensure that commodity prices will remain at levels that meet the interests of the countries that make up the organization.

Although the decision symbolizes a strong deceleration in the increase in production, oil futures contracts operate close to stability this Thursday (4), still below $100 the barrel. In the coming months, however, it is important to keep an eye on the impact of this slowdown in increased production on the balance between supply and demand for oil.

A hug,

Rafael Bevilacqua

Levante's Chief Strategist and Founding Partner

