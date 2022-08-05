Countryman’s wife is victim of sexual crime during hospital exam, says advisory







The wife of singer George Henrique, Francine Toaldo, was the victim of sexual harassment during an intimate examination at a hospital in Goiânia (GO). The information was confirmed this Thursday, 4th, by the advice of the sertanejo, who is a duo with Rodrigo.

The case would have occurred last year, when the influencer was admitted to the emergency care of the Emergency Room of the Hospital do Coração de Goiás (HCOR). The sex crime took place when an individual who was not part of the hospital’s medical or nursing staff was present at Francine’s examination.

“Immediately, after the incident, a police report was registered with the competent police authority”, informed the singer’s advice.





Also according to the official note, currently and in parallel, there is a process that runs in secrecy of Justice against the unit. The process discusses the responsibility of the hospital for the lack of security and service provision, for the lack of surveillance inside the hospital.

“The couple informs that they will not comment on the case at this time and that they await the outcome of the investigations”, concluded the advisory.

O Earth tried to contact the Hospital do Coração de Goiás and asked for positioning also via email, but until the last update of this report, he got no response.