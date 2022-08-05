Covid-19: know the main symptoms of each variant | Drauzio Varella











The variants do not tend to change the symptoms of covid-19 much, but the disease profile changed after Omicron.

You may have already noticed that the complaints of loss of smell and taste have decreased among people infected by the Covid-19. So common at the beginning of the pandemic, these symptoms seem to have been replaced by sore throat.

And this is not just an impression. The symptoms have really changed, and this transformation is directly related to the variants. But is it possible to identify the variant just by the symptoms?

What are variants?

“The variants arise when there are mutations in the original strain, mainly in the F protein, which is responsible for allowing the virus to enter the human cell”, explains Dr. Alberto Chebabo, president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI).

Currently, there are more than 1,000 variants of Covid-19. They are divided into two categories:

Variants of interest: when the virus undergoes mutations that can lead to an increase in transmission capacity;

Variants of concern: when the virus undergoes mutations that allow certain advantages over previous variants, such as increased transmission capacity, more severe disease or immune escape. This is the case of Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron.

“Each mutation generates a new variant, but they tend to disappear if they don’t have an advantage over the previous one. That’s why, among those so-called variants of concern, there is usually a substitution. For example, Delta replaced all others and became mainstream. Now it is Ômicron”, explains Dr. Albert.

Omicron: a new face for the pandemic

In the case of Ômicron, there are still subvariants. They are mutations that have small variations that do not qualify as variants of concern, but are capable of outperforming each other. They are: BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5.

“There is, for example, Delta 1, Delta 2, Delta 3. There are several subvariants of Delta that have not been able to overcome its circulation. This is a characteristic that only happened with Ômicron. Today, we have little circulation of BA.1, but several outbreaks caused by BA.4 and BA.5 all over the world”, details the infectologist.

Another transformation brought by Ômicron is related to the manifestation of covid-19. According to Dr. Alberto, it is difficult to assess the symptoms caused by each variant, because different mixtures and reactions can occur in each person. But some usual complaints at the beginning of the pandemic are no longer being presented by those who were contaminated with Ômicron.

“Among the previous variants [Alfa, Beta, Gama e Delta], the differences were not very marked. With Ômicron, we see a decrease in events of loss of smell and taste and an increase in sore throat and respiratory symptoms, such as nasal obstruction and coryza”, says the president of SBI.

The symptoms of each variant

In general, the most common symptoms of covid-19 are: fever, dry cough and tiredness. There may also be loss of smell and taste, headachesore throat, red or itchy eyes, diarrhea, between others. In the most severe cases, there is difficulty breathing, mental confusion, chest pain, and loss of speech or mobility.

Although very similar, it is possible to identify the most predominant symptoms in each of the five variants of concern. From the arrival of Delta, respiratory symptoms prevail, and covid-19 becomes more like a flu. Look:

Alpha: loss or alteration of smell and taste, fever, persistent cough, chills, loss of appetite and muscle pain;

Beta: fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, body pain, tiredness and fatigue;

Gamma: fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, body ache, tiredness and fatigue;

Delta: fever, runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat and persistent cough;

Omicron: extreme tiredness, body ache, headache, runny nose, nasal congestion and sore throat.

Does the vaccine protect against all of them?

Each variant exhibits some type of escape from immunity acquired by natural infection or vaccination. This means that they can cause infections even in people who have been vaccinated or who have already had the disease, but in a much milder way and, in some cases, even asymptomatic.

“The vaccine maintains a high rate of protection for more complicated cases that require hospitalization and can result in death. As long as the vaccination schedules are correct with all booster doses, the response against the virus remains efficient”, emphasizes Dr. Albert.

At booster shotshave even been recommended to maintain high levels of antibodies in the body, protecting against Omicron and other strains.

According to the infectologist, monitoring the strains is important to understand the behavior of the disease and predict what the future of the pandemic will be: if we will have the emergence of new variants or if the virus will finally stabilize.

