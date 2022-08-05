Cruzeiro directs the hiring of Lincoln, from Vissel Kobe, for a loan

photo: Asian Football Confederation/AFP Vissel Kobe, from Japan, pay part of Lincoln’s wages on Cruise

Cruzeiro is close to signing forward Lincoln, who belongs to Vissel Kobe, from Japan. He is 21 years old and was revealed by Flamengo in 2017. Then he was sold to Japanese football and, now, must be confirmed as Raposa’s reinforcement for the Serie B sequence of the Brazilian Championship.

Negotiations between Cruzeiro and Vissel Kobe are advanced, as reported by journalists Ven Casagrande and Samuel Venncio. O supersports confirmed the negotiations, as well as Fox’s expectation of a positive outcome this week.

In the business model, the young player will be loaned to the Celestial Club until December of this year, with the value of the pass fixed at the end of the contract. During this period, the Japanese team will pay a percentage of the athlete’s high salary.

The report also found that only the signing of the contract is needed for the negotiation between the parties to be concluded.

Lincoln’s career

Lincoln emerged as a promise from Flamengo’s youth teams. In 2017, the striker was integrated into the professional cast of the Rio team, but he was unable to establish himself in the team. He alternated between highs and lows until he was sold by Rubro-Negro to Vissel Kobe for around R$15.6 million, in January last year.

Still at Flamengo, the youngster was marked by a missed goal in the final minutes of the decisive match against Liverpool, from England, in the 2021 Club World Cup final, won by the English club.

Hired with great expectations, Lincoln also did not stand out on the Japanese team. So far, the striker has played 31 matches and scored four times. His last game was on June 1, when Vissel Kobe beat Kataller Toyama 3-2 for the Emperor’s Cup.

In his entire professional career, Lincoln took the field 94 times and scored 12 goals, according to the website. the goal.

Lincoln should be Cruzeiro’s seventh reinforcement for the Serie B sequence. Previously, defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles, midfielder Chay and striker Bruno Rodrigues were hired. Right-back Wesley Gasolina arrived in Belo Horizonte, this Thursday (4/8), and will be announced in the coming days.