Cruzeiro lends Rafael Santos to Coritiba until the end of the Brazilian

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Cruzeiro lends Rafael Santos to Coritiba until the end of the Brazilian 2 Views

photo: Mauro Horita/Cruzeiro

Rafael Santos’ last match for Cruzeiro was in the 1-0 defeat to Guarani, in Campinas

Cruzeiro sent, this Thursday (4/8), the loan of left-back Rafael Santos to Coritiba until the end of this season. The 24-year-old will join the Paraná team with fixed economic rights.

O supersports found that Raposa settles the last details of the negotiation. The athlete will travel to Curitiba this Friday (5/8) to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with Coxa.

Rafael Santos was Cruzeiro’s starter in most of the games at the beginning of the year, but lost ground to Matheus Bidu during Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The young side leaves the Minas Gerais team after the arrival of Wesley Gasolina to fight for the position. However, the 22-year-old has yet to be announced as a new addition to the club.

The negotiation information was advanced by the portal Celestial diary and confirmed by the report with a source connected to the athlete.

Passage by Cruise

Revealed by Mirassol-SP, Rafael arrived at Cruzeiro in 2018, but never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup. Therefore, he was loaned out on three occasions: Chapecoense (2020), Inter de Limeira-SP (2021) and Ponte Preta (2021).

In all, the left-back played 37 matches for the Raposa shirt – 30 of which this season, with one goal and four assists.

Rafael Santos’ last match with the celestial shirt was in the 1-0 defeat to Guarani, at the Earring de Ouro da Princesa stadium, in Campinas, on July 9, for the 18th round of Serie B.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“Have a try, the fine is…”; Braz does not forgive vascaíno and receives ‘plus’ from Flamengo star in ironic post on the web

Flamengo Mengão’s football vice used irony to counter a rival’s comment about the success of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved