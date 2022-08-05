Cruzeiro lends Rafael Santos to Coritiba until the end of the Brazilian

photo: Mauro Horita/Cruzeiro Rafael Santos’ last match for Cruzeiro was in the 1-0 defeat to Guarani, in Campinas

Cruzeiro sent, this Thursday (4/8), the loan of left-back Rafael Santos to Coritiba until the end of this season. The 24-year-old will join the Paraná team with fixed economic rights.

O supersports found that Raposa settles the last details of the negotiation. The athlete will travel to Curitiba this Friday (5/8) to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with Coxa.

Rafael Santos was Cruzeiro’s starter in most of the games at the beginning of the year, but lost ground to Matheus Bidu during Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The young side leaves the Minas Gerais team after the arrival of Wesley Gasolina to fight for the position. However, the 22-year-old has yet to be announced as a new addition to the club.

The negotiation information was advanced by the portal Celestial diary and confirmed by the report with a source connected to the athlete.

Passage by Cruise

Revealed by Mirassol-SP, Rafael arrived at Cruzeiro in 2018, but never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup. Therefore, he was loaned out on three occasions: Chapecoense (2020), Inter de Limeira-SP (2021) and Ponte Preta (2021).

In all, the left-back played 37 matches for the Raposa shirt – 30 of which this season, with one goal and four assists.

Rafael Santos’ last match with the celestial shirt was in the 1-0 defeat to Guarani, at the Earring de Ouro da Princesa stadium, in Campinas, on July 9, for the 18th round of Serie B.