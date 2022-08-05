Cruzeiro signings: see who arrives and who leaves in the transfer window | cruise

With a solid campaign in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro, current leader of the competition, sought to strengthen the team for the final stretch of the season. The club’s objective is one: to stamp the vacancy of return to the elite of national football, after three years playing in the second division.

See, below, Cruzeiro’s market movements, until the end of the current window, on August 15th.

Bruno Rodrigues (striker, Famalicão): belongs to Tombense and arrives on loan until the end of 2023.

Marquinhos Cipriano (side/forward, Shakhtar): signed for a season with the team from Toca da Raposa.

Luis Felipe (defender, PSV): defender signed contract until December 2024.

Pablo Siles (steering wheel / Athletico-PR): Uruguayan player arrives with a contract until the end of this year.

Mateus Silva (defender, Ponte Preta): athlete will defend Macaca until the end of Serie B.

Marco Antonio (midfielder, Goiás): revealed at the base, leaves Toca without being able to stand out in the professional.

Hadrian (steering wheel, Santa Clara- POR): will sign permanently with the Portuguese first division club.

Paul (defender, Santa Clara- POR): will also sign permanently with the Portuguese first division club.

stenio (striker / Turin): mining club has three more years of contract with the player.

Rafael Cabral (goalkeeper): athlete signs new bond with the Minas Gerais team until the end of 2024.

Wesley Gasoline (side / Zion): player belonged to Juventus, from Italy, and was in Swiss football on loan.

Lincoln (striker/ Vissel Kobe): player has been playing little in Asia and is looking for more minutes on the field.

