CSN (CSNA3) and other companies to keep an eye on today

the steel mill CSN (CSNA3) is one of the corporate highlights of this Thursday (4), after saying that the acquisition of electricity CEEE-G will bring important gains in competitiveness to industrial operations.

The company expects a 60% reduction in its electricity costs. In a conference call to comment on the deal, the company’s financial director, Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro, explained that just over 50% of the energy from CEEE-G’s hydroelectric plants will be allocated between the group’s steel, cement and mining units from 2023.

The market reverberates second quarter earnings season.

THE over par (UGPA3) had a net income of R$ 460 million in the second quarter, practically in line with the performance of the first three months of the year and reversing the negative result of a year earlier, driven by the Ipiranga gas station unit.

THE PetroRioor PRIOR (PRIOR3), saw its net income jump 112% in the second quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2021. The amount, excluding IFRS-16, totaled US$ 139.9 million, compared to gains of US$ 66 million reported a year earlier.

THE Totvs (TOTS3) reported consolidated net income of R$ 122.4 million in the second trimester. The result is 64.2% higher than in the same period last year. Net revenue increased 30.2% in the same comparison, totaling R$ 914.6 million.

THE Embraer (EMBR3) recorded net income attributable to controlling shareholders of R$372.6 million in the second quarter of this year, 15% lower than that recorded in the same period in 2021. Consolidated net revenue reached R$5.0 billion in 2Q22, representing reduction of 14.8% compared to the previous year.

*With information from Reuters

