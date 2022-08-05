D-Day of Health: blood pressure measurement, blood glucose test and blood test – Campos 24 Horas







8/4/2022, 10:13 am, Photo: César Ferreira/SupCom.







The City Hall, through the Municipal Health Department, will hold this Friday (5th) the “D-Day of Health”. The action, which will take place in the external area of ​​the secretariat, from 8 am to 5 pm, aims to mark the National Health Day, celebrated on August 5th. Several services, such as blood pressure measurement, blood glucose test and blood test for check-cap, will be made available to the population. (read more below)

Professionals who work in laboratories associated with the municipality will be present to collect the blood of those who wish to do so. (read more below)

Subsequently, according to the director of Auditing, Control and Evaluation (DACA), Bruna Araújo, the person must go to the laboratory to get the result. (read more below)

There will also be vaccination, nutritional guidance, oral hygiene, updating and registration of the SUS card, in addition to the distribution of condoms and presentation of all programs. (read more below)

“We want not only to bring the population closer, but to make them aware of the services offered by the Health Department. The objective of the Wladimir Garotinho government is to provide quality care, making people aware of the care they should take with their health”, said Bruna. The secretariat is located at Rua Voluntários da Pátria, 185, downtown.