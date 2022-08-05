Dan Stulbach enters Pantanal and the web reacts with memes about the soap opera

Dan Stulbach has joined the cast of “Pantanal” this Thursday (04) and has already arrived generating memes and reactions on social networks. Because of the actor, the name of Tom Hanks reached the trending topics on Twitter during the airing of today’s chapter.

That’s because Stulbach is often referred to as a “double” of the American actor, since when he was in his early work on television – he became famous for playing Marcos, the jealous husband who beat his wife with a racket in “Mulheres Apaixonadas”, a plot by Manoel Carlos in 2003.

“The Pantanal Tom Hanks has arrived”, said an internet user. “Brazilian Tom Hanks arriving in Pantanal to play terror”, joked another. “Attention! Tom Hanks has arrived in Pantanal”, commented a third, sharing a click of one of Dan’s first scenes in the soap operawhere he plays Ibraim, a charming, vain, but also unscrupulous federal deputy, who decides to go to the Pantanal when he learns that his daughter Érica (Marcela Fetter) is pregnant with José Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

Excited to participate in the soap opera

In an interview sent to the press by Globo, Dan Stulbach spoke about entering the soap opera and being invited to be part of the cast. “It was wonderful to receive this invitation. First, because the soap opera is a great success, it has had this formidable reach. And because of what it says too, because of the way it is written, very human, true and beautiful. and has challenges.

He talked about the castmates: “Re-encounters with people I admire and like, like Marcos Palmeira, with whom I did ‘Esperança’; with Bel Teixeira, with whom I did theater seasons; Dira Paes, with whom I was also in the theater; with Loreto, who has was my son. And meeting people that I didn’t know personally, but that I already admired, like Irandhir, with whom I have many scenes. So, you want to be part of this, of something that is happening, which is so strong, powerful, and artistically so interesting. We move through challenges, projects and ideas like that”.