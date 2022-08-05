Datena explodes live, swears at the Band and justifies himself: “Full of it”

Datena explodes live during Brasil Urgente on Band and needs to justify himself after swearing during a conversation

José Luiz Datena gave something to talk about this Thursday afternoon (04) during the Brazil Urgent by swearing live while commenting on a headline. While commenting on a police operation in the neighborhood of Paraisópolis, in São Paulo, the journalist made the gaffe and had to apologize.

“It wasn’t the police who shot first. It was the bandit who, shitting scared of organized crime, shot the police, because if they don’t shoot and deliver the drugs directly, organized crime ends them. The police went inside, of course “detonated the presenter.

During the small explosion, Datena was talking to Osvaldo Nico Goncalves, general delegate of the Civil Police of São Paulo. Realizing the gaffe, the Band contractor justified the use of the inappropriate term live.

“I said a bad word again here, but it’s because I’m so fed up with the crooked thug out there, I can’t take it anymore. God forbid and keep me”added the veteran.

DATENA IS CONDEMNED AND RELEASES

Datenatook advantage of Brasil Urgente this Monday (25) to vent and said that he will not quietly accept the judicial conviction he took with the Band after giving an opinion on a homicide more than a year ago.

“It’s not possible that the language I have, I called the guy a scoundrel. What is the guy who shoots in the neck [do outro] with the boy’s wife with the baby on her lap at the risk of the three being hit?”, lamented the presenter.