David Zaslav talks about canceling the DC movie

the president of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, said that the company’s current objective is to produce high-quality motion picture films. Zaslav spoke to shareholders at an event on Thursday (4).

“Our ambition is to bring Warner back and produce great, high quality films”he said at the event. “We can build a long-term sustainable growth business outside of DC,” Zaslav continued, “we’re not releasing a movie before it’s ready.”

He kept saying that “the focus is to make these films the best they can be”added the CEO.

Leslie Grace would work with Michael Keaton and JK Simmons in the feature that would introduce the actress’ version for Barbara Gordon. Recently, it was reported that the film already had a possible sequel being discussed.

Batgirl was directed by the duo formed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever and Ms. Marvel), with a script Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation). To top it off, the film would feature Brendan Fraser like the villain.

According to the plan revealed this afternoon, the two streams will gradually merge in each territory, starting with North America, where the merger will take place between June and August of next year. Between September and November 2023, the change will begin to reach users in Latin America. In 2024, it will be the turn of Europe and Asia to receive the “new” platform. After that, Warner Bros. Discovery will seek to reach other territories. Until then, both catalogs must undergo adaptations to better fit the company’s new guidelines.

Among other things, this period of content adaptation includes the exclusion of some productions, original or not, from HBO Max, which will receive, in return, programs from the Magnolia Network, broadcaster of Discovery, and the arrival of some titles from CNN, channel Warner News to Discovery+.

the union of streamings is not the first major change promoted by Warner Bros. Discovery since the merger of the entertainment giants. In recent months, a number of senior Warner executives have stepped down from management positions. The new management has also been reviewing its release policy, having canceled the Batgirl movie, which filming had already been completed.

