DC Film Studio Reveals MCU-Inspired 10-Year Plan

At a shareholders’ meeting, David Zaslav stated that DC’s film division is very important, and there is a team planning “approximately ten years” of stories involving the main heroes and villains of the brand, such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The great inspiration comes from Marvel Studios, the main competitor, which achieved a real empire under the leadership of Alan Horn, Bob Iger and Kevin Feige.

No wonder Horn will act as a consultant to this administration of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Our goal, in addition to making DC grow (over the next few years) along with its characters, is to protect the brand. We’re not going to put a movie (on the market) that we don’t believe in, especially as far as DC is concerned.”

in reference to the cancellation of Batgirl.

It is worth remembering that we also had confirmation of the company’s new streaming platform, which will combine the contents of HBO Max and Discovery+.

That is, the two brands will cease to exist in the near future.

‎”With regard to streaming, our top priority now is to launch an integrated SVOD service. We’ll be talking more about the strategy and some of the key building blocks and milestones soon as we bring together HBO Max and Discovery+ under one offering.”

explained.

It is something considered “top priority” of this new administration, with the launch forecast between September and December of the next year in South America.