Deputies approve rules for public tenders

Chamber of Deputies approved proposal establishing rules for public tenders for hiring federal servants (photo: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DAPress) The Chamber of Deputies approved in plenary, this Thursday (4/8), a proposal that establishes rules for public tenders for hiring federal servants. The text now goes to the Senate for consideration. The proposal, which had been presented in 2000, had been going through the House since 2003.

Among the measures provided for in the text is the possibility of selections being carried out partially or completely remotely, online or through a specific electronic platform, observing “legal standards of information security”, says the text.

In addition, the rule provides for the prohibition, at any stage of the competition, of illegitimate discrimination against candidates based on aspects such as age, sex, marital status, physical condition, disability, ethnicity, place of birth, provenance or place of origin. The opposition also tried to include in the text that discrimination based on sexual orientation was prohibited, but the change was barred.

The approved substitute establishes that public tenders must carry out evaluation by tests, or tests and analysis of titles. The training course stage will also be possible. The purpose of public selections of personnel will be to assess knowledge, skills and competences for the position in question. The specific rules will be defined by regulation of the public administration or of the contracting agency, observing the legal standards of information security.

According to the approved text, the following are considered valid forms of evaluation:

written, objective or essay tests, and oral tests covering general or specific content;

preparation of documents and simulation of tasks specific to the position, as well as physical tests compatible with usual activities;

psychological assessment, mental health examination or psychotechnical test, provided that they are conducted by a qualified professional under the terms of the specific regulation; and

qualifying title tests.

setback

For Servir Brasil, Joint Parliamentary Front of the Public Service, the approval of the rule “brings setbacks to the category and harms concurseiros”. The Frente affirms that, “when understanding the gravity of the matter, it articulated through amendments that aim to mitigate the risks of the text and benefit the candidates, instead of harming them”, but that, however, “the base of the federal government in Congress , which has been against public service in Brazil, overturned the highlights presented by the opposition, which aimed to correct the unconstitutionalities of the PL”.

One of the amendments filed by the president of Servir Brasil, federal deputy Professor Israel Batista (PSB-DF), demanded that the tender notice should be published in full in the Official Gazette, at least 90 days prior to the first test. The amendment was not accepted.

According to Frente, “the project does not guarantee legal certainty for those who will provide the evidence and does not provide for standard norms and rules, without transparency in the process. Also, the text favors favoritism, reduces the candidate’s appeal request period to two days, does not make it clear what type of competence will be charged, and allows the publication of a new public notice even before the candidates approved in the previous competition are sworn in, among other harmful points”.