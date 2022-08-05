Detonated daily and without sponsorship, Encontro is in Globo’s hot spot and will be off the air in the next period

In addition to the public, the advertising market is also suspicious of the new attraction.

247 – The Meeting with Patrícia Poeta completes a month on the air this Thursday (4). Despite keeping Globo as an isolated audience leader in its exhibition range, the morning has received daily criticism on social networks for the tone and lack of harmony between the new presenter and Manoel Soares. In addition to the public, the advertising market is also suspicious of the new attraction, which has not yet found a fixed advertiser in this period. The report is from the TV News portal.

Fátima Bernardes left the program with the status of darling of the advertising market. Under her command, the Meeting had the support of Seara until June. Mais Você is currently sponsored by Italac. Ana Maria Braga is also considered one of the main names on TV in terms of advertising and even provokes a queue of advertisers at Globo.

Notícias da TV found that the commercial sector of the station has been working to sell the “offer” vignette space for the Meeting, but the market has still acted cautiously after the changes in the attraction. The value of a monthly quota to expose the brand before the opening of the morning is around R$ 500 thousand.

Without Fátima Bernardes, the program began to air earlier, around 9:30 am, right after Bom Dia Brasil. The positive point of the schedule is inheriting a high audience from the news, which delivers with more than 8 rating points. Ana Maria Braga, who moved to 10:35 am, was the main loser in relation to Ibope in this first month of change.

Because of the World Cup, the Meeting will go offline between November 21 and December 19. Mais Você will not be shown for less time, from December 21st to December 5th.

In the knockout stages, Globo will prioritize the morning space for Ana Maria, which will start earlier and have a shorter duration. The local newspaper will start at 11am, as there are games scheduled for noon.

