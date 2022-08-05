Deyverson from new club and Vital considered in São Paulo

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is with Corinthians, which is finalizing negotiations to give Luan to Santos and may also “strengthen” São Paulo if the talks for the loan of Mateus Vital advance.

Cuiabá announced the hiring of Deyverson, a striker who left Palmeiras in recent weeks. He has already undergone medical examinations and signed a one-year contract with the Serie A team of the Brazilian Championship.

In international football, the Brazilian Alex Telles was loaned by Manchester United to Sevilla. The deal is valid for one season.

Finally, another Brazilian is changing leagues in Europe: Neto, Barcelona’s goalkeeper, should be the new reinforcement of Bournemouth, from the 1st division of England.

Vital in Sao Paulo?

Corinthians works behind the scenes to define once and for all the situation of two athletes who are not part of the plans for this season: Mateus Vital and Luan. And the tendency is that the destiny of both is in rivals: while Luan is on the way with Santos, Vital generates the interest of São Paulo.

Vital has a link with Vitor Pereira’s team until the end of next year. In the first contact of a Corinthian intermediary with São Paulo, the Tricolor board made it clear that he does not have much investment power, but he is interested in the name that even passed through the sieve of coach Rogério Ceni. The possibility of Corinthians giving up the contract with the attacking midfielder to keep part of his rights pleases the Morumbi club.

Look at Deyverson over there!

Cuiabá has a new reinforcement for the season. Today, the club announced the signing of the 31-year-old striker Deyverson, who should be a fundamental part of the team in the offensive field. He has already undergone medical examinations and signed for a season with the team from Mato Grosso.

Deyverson’s last match was on March 20, in a duel between Palmeiras against Red Bull Bragantino, in the group stage of the Campeonato Paulista. The athlete is Cuiabá’s second reinforcement in the current transfer window for the ball market: before him, attacking midfielder Gabriel Pirani, on loan from Santos, arrived.

Santos near side

Santos sent today the hiring of right-back Nathan, from Boavista (POR). Revealed by Vasco, the 20-year-old player would arrive permanently. He is expected tomorrow in Brazil for medical examinations.

Nathan was still traded in the under-20 from Vasco to Boavista in 2020. The loan provided for a purchase obligation for R$ 7 million. The athlete was almost a reinforcement for Athletico in June.

Oscar rush? Negative

Flamengo stars in a busy window of signings: Everton Cebolinha, Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar and Guillermo Varela have already arrived. However, Rubro-Negro lives the expectation for the arrival of the Oscar midfielder.

Football vice-president Marcos Braz reinforced interest in the player, but preached caution with the negotiation. “We have a situation with the Oscars [e quero] make it clear once again that you still have nothing. Flamengo never had any negotiation with the Chinese club. It is clear that we respect Shanghai and a lot, respect the history of Oscar in Shanghai, which arrived in 2017. He has a history with the club, an idol relationship with Chinese children. Flamengo will always respect that and because it respects and is always aware of it, Flamengo will wait until they feel comfortable so that they have the release and can define the contract.”

Change of air near the Cup

Sevilla have announced the arrival of 29-year-old left-back Alex Telles from Manchester United. The Brazilian has signed a season-long loan deal with the Spanish club.

In the fight for a place in the Brazilian team for the World Cup in Qatar, the player had not had opportunities as a starter in Erik ten Hag’s team. In Tite’s team, he competes with Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG, and Alex Sandro, from Juventus, in the position.

From Spain to England

Neto, Barcelona’s goalkeeper, is close to agreeing his move to Bournemouth, according to the journalist Fabrizio Roman. In the next few hours, the athlete travels to England to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract.

the team of Premier League has entered into an agreement with the Catalan club. The Brazilian is not in the plans of coach Xavi Hernández for the next season and had been cleared to negotiate his departure in recent months. In order to fight for permanence in the Premier League, the bournemouth is also looking to hire defender Marcos senesi. The Argentinian of Feyenoord has already been speculated in big teams such as Arsenal.

CR7 rejected?

Jamie Carragher, a former player and commentator in England, blasted Cristiano Ronaldo. On the program “Overlap”, the Liverpool idol believes that the Manchester United dressing room should not be satisfied with the veteran’s recent attitudes.

“He’s 37, 38 (years old) this season and he’s not the same player. He’s a goalscorer, but he’s not the same player. I could be wrong, but no club in Europe wants him right now. If you ask Ten Hag, I don’t believe he wants him. And I’m not sure if the Manchester United dressing room wants Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.