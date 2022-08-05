Diesel price: Petrobras announces decrease of R$ 0.20 – 08/04/2022 – Market

Petrobras announced this Thursday (4) a cut of 3.6% in the price of diesel at refineries. The measure, which takes effect this Friday (5), represents a decrease of R$ 0.20 in the average value for distributors.

With the decision, the price of a liter will drop from R$ 5.61 to R$ 5.41. It is the first reduction in diesel in more than a year. The last casualty at refineries had occurred in May 2021, according to the state-owned company.

Pressured by soaring inflation, the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) tries to lower fuel prices on the eve of the elections. Market analysts even expressed fear of interference by the president in the state-owned company.

With the cut of ICMS (state tax) rates approved in Congress, gasoline has started a sequence of drops at pumps over the last few weeks.

Diesel, however, was less impacted by the tax reduction, because most states already charged rates lower than the ceiling established by the new law.

A sign of this is that the liter remained above R$ 7 at gas stations in the country, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) with data up to last week.

In a note, Petrobras reported this Thursday that the R$ 0.20 cut follows the evolution of reference prices in the international market. The values ​​”stabilized at a lower level”, said the company.

“This reduction […] is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practices, which seek balance with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, said the state-owned company.

The measure comes a week after the oil company signaled that it would not make major cuts in the short term, given the problems of global supply and the proximity of winter in the northern hemisphere, which increases demand for the fuel.

“We see a scenario of maintaining the prices of derivatives similar to the current ones, especially in the case of diesel, which has an impact of the approach of winter in the northern hemisphere”, said the director of Commercialization and Logistics at Petrobras, Cláudio Mastella, in a conference call. on Friday (29).

“The expectation is that diesel will remain in this scenario or even stronger, unless the expectation of a major global recession is confirmed”, he added at the time.

For Aurélio Amaral, former director of the ANP and partner at Schmidt Valois Advogados, recent signs of a truce in the dollar and oil help explain the reduction announced this Thursday.

However, according to him, diesel should remain at a high level until the end of the year with the mismatch between supply and demand in the international market. “It’s not such an encouraging scenario. There’s the war and the pressure of demand”, he points out.

According to Amaral, the flow of agricultural crops in the second half of the year also tends to put pressure on demand and product prices in Brazil.

According to an estimate by Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), the average value of diesel in Brazilian refineries was R$ 0.46 above international prices at the opening of the market this Thursday.

This lag made room for the decline announced by Petrobras, says Sergio Araújo, president of Abicom. The leader, however, still sees a trend of “great volatility” in the market. “The global scenario is not favorable.”

With the elections approaching, fuel became a recurring theme of Bolsonaro’s demonstrations. Earlier this week, the president said that the price of diesel could fall.

“Brent abroad yesterday dropped around US$ 100. It is a sign that you can reduce fuel at Petrobras again, maybe diesel,” Bolsonaro said on Tuesday (2) in an interview with Rádio Guaíba.

CUT HELP, BUT DOESN’T SOLVE, SAYS TRUCKER

Due to the high cost of diesel, which started to cost more than gasoline, the president has been criticized by truck drivers.

On the eve of the elections, the government included drivers in receiving a package of aid measures. Truck drivers and taxi drivers must receive up to R$ 2,000.

Leaders of the category praise the cut of R$ 0.20 in diesel at refineries, but say that the measure alone does not solve all the problems of workers. Truck drivers continue to demand changes in Petrobras’ pricing policy.

“A price cut is always welcome. What is not welcome is being dependent on the international market”, says Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, director of CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers).

Petrobras understands that monitoring the external scenario is a necessary condition to avoid shortages in Brazil.​

In the case of inflation for the final consumer, measured by the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index), the reduction of diesel will have a “very small” direct impact, says economist André Braz, from FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Fundação Getulio Vargas).

This tends to occur because fuel is not as present in the daily lives of families as gasoline.

“The influence of diesel is more in the production process. It is important for the large industry, for freight, for mass public transport. Even so, the fall will not change the story much, given the accumulated increase. It is a good start “, analyzes Braz.

In the last weeks of July, Petrobras twice reduced the price of gasoline at refineries, which had already been heavily impacted by tax cuts approved by Congress.