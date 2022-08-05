Discover 3 profitable online businesses with an investment of up to BRL 200

Nowadays people may be looking to find ways to make a profit. One of the factors that may contribute to this scenario is the fact that currently, with high inflation, prices, even basic items, have risen. Because of this, it can be difficult to find a balance to pay bills for the month.

However, what many people may not know is that the Internet has many ways to make money online. There are options, for example, the use of applications, which can pay a financial reward in exchange for the user to do some tasks. But there is also the option of businesses that require an investment.

Businesses that can be profitable

One of the first platforms that people can use if they are interested in making a profit is the Reserva.Ink platform. In this way, it has a connection with the clothing brand Reserva.

It is possible to use the Reserva.Ink platform to create an online store, through which the interested party can make sales. According to official information on the site, Reservation is responsible for receiving, producing, packing and shipping the product. According to the website, shipping is done within 1 business day after purchase. The store owner can follow the entire process through the platform.

In addition, Reserva.Ink has two plans: a basic and a plus. Furthermore, those interested in the proposal can count on a calculator capable of simulating their possible gains.

Another alternative is through the Parceiro Magalu program, linked to the Magazine Luiza franchise. Thus, it is possible to create a virtual store using the Magazine Luiza platform. There are two modalities: one for those who are self-employed and want to earn extra income, and another for those who have products to sell and want to use the Magazine platform to promote their products. For the self-employed group, there is the chance to receive commissions for the sales that are made. The commission percentage can reach up to 12%.

Finally, another alternative allows people to create apps and then try to sell them to companies interested in buying them. This is an option that occurs by the Application Factory. As per the website, there are only five steps to create a new app.

How to access?

Those interested in accessing the Reserva.Ink page can do so through the address: https://reserva.ink/. On the website, there is more information about prices and operation.

On the other hand, to access the Magalu Partner and check more details about this possibility, the link is as follows: https://www.parceiromagalu.com.br/.

Finally, to access the Application Factory, interested parties can use the address: https://fabricadeaplicativos.com.br/.

The information provided here is not investment advice.

