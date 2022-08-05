Do I receive installments of R$ 600 or R$ 710 RELEASED NEXT WEEK? See BOLSA FAMÍLIA CALENDAR and how much you will receive

in this month of Auguststarts the payment with an increase in the Brazil aid. Until the end of the year, the benefit amount will be BRL 600.

O gas ticket, paid bimonthly, will also be deposited. As the value of the gas voucher is BRL 110people enrolled in both programs receive installments of up to BRL 710.

In this matter, see below:

As mentioned above, in this month of August, we will have deposits from the gas voucher.

Like Auxílio Brasil, the benefit has increased in value and will pay BRL 110.

The base value of Brazil aid will be from BRL 600 until the end of the year. O new value starts in August.

In 2023, the benefit will have a minimum value of R$ 400 to beneficiaries.

All enrolled in Brazil aid will receive at least this month of Augusta portion of BRL 600. To receive the share of BRL 710is required, is also registered in the gas ticket.

The payment Brazil aid will be released from the 9th of August, as well as the gas ticket.

As you know, the payment of both benefits is made according to the number of the NIS of each beneficiary.

See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;





NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;





NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;





NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;





NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;





NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;





NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;





NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;





NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;





NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

