Many Brazilians are wondering when the next phase of forgotten money in banks and financial institutions will be.

Scheduled for May 2, the second phase of the Values ​​Receivable System had to be postponed due to the civil servants’ strike, which lasted more than 2 months. Many Brazilians, who were previously anxious to carry out the consultation and withdraw the forgotten money, began to wonder when the next step would actually be released.

The strike, which has now come to an end, impacted not only the Amounts Receivable, but also the disclosures and launches planned by the Central Bank. Now, thousands of individuals and companies want to know the date when the forgotten money can be consulted.

It is worth remembering that in the first phase of the SVR alone, approximately 3.6 million people and 19 thousand companies requested a total of R$ 336 million. Although many individuals recovered pennies, a few lucky ones entered the ranking of the 10 largest amounts received through the BC system.

Values ​​Receivable System: do you already have a date for the forgotten money to be consulted?

The answer is no. According to the BC, there is still no forecast for the start of the second phase of the Values ​​Receivable System. As stated above, before the servers strike started, the second phase of forgotten money was scheduled for the month of May, but had to be postponed.

Although no specific date has been announced, for the next phase of money forgotten in banks and financial institutions, the expectation is that R$4.1 billion will be made available for withdrawal, out of a total of R$8 billion.

What will there be in the second phase of BC’s forgotten money?

According to information released by the BC, the next stage of the system will bring news, such as the end of scheduling before the money is redeemed. When the portal returns, the person who finds a balance will be able to request the withdrawal of the amount in the first consultation, something that did not occur in the first release.

In addition, the second phase will have 7 other types of forgotten money, increasing the chances of the individual being able to withdraw some amount, regardless of whether it is cents or values ​​with more than six digits.

