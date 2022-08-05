Doctor expels nursing and medicine students from UPA in Minas

Luciene Garcia – Special for EM

Doctor on duty at the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Passos asked students and teachers not to practice their activities this Thursday – (credit: Folha da Manhã Archive)

Three medical students, two nursing students and two professors were invited to leave the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Passos, this Thursday (8/4), by a doctor on duty. The students and teachers communicated the fact to the direction of UEMG (University of the State of Minas Gerais) – Passos Unit.

Currently, medical and nursing students at UEMG – Passos Unit take practical classes in the health area in several places in the city of Passos, among them, the UPA.

The activities developed at the Emergency Care Unit are mentioned in an agreement between UEMG and the Municipality of Passos: the Medicine course carries out practical classes in the discipline of surgery and the Nursing course carries out the mandatory internship.

From scales, six medical students and six nursing students hold classes every Thursday at the UPA

Through an official note, UEMG states that, in total, 34 medical students and 15 nursing students carry out practical activities at the UPA, that the University has already notified the problem that occurred today, and that it hopes that measures will be taken to prevent situations like this do not happen again.





Other side

By means of a note, in response to questions, the Technical Director of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Passos, Lucas Carvalho, reported that there was no expulsion by any of the unit’s professionals and clarified what happened.

“The partnership between the University of the State of Minas Gerais (UEMG) Passos Unit for the Medicine course and the Passos City Hall, specifically for the area of ​​surgery at the UPA, has been carried out with the doctors on duty without any problem. This Thursday, it was necessary to change one of the doctors on duty from 1 pm to 7 pm. The substitute doctor reported not feeling comfortable with the situation of caring for patients together with students, in this case 3 students from the schedule,” he said.

“We tried to find out with him so that he would collaborate, but it is a right that the on-call doctor has, according to the code of ethics of Medicine. The doctor responsible for the students understood and decided to relocate the 3 students so that they would not be harmed in their teaching/learning process. We, at the UPA, also understand the need, we are adapting to the best service for students and, next week, with the usual on-duty doctors, classes will resume normally “, concluded Carvalho.