





Bowel cancer: doctor explains Simony’s diagnosis Photo: Saúde em Dia

Simony, 46, was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The singer released the diagnosis through a video on her Instagram alongside the doctor who is following the case, Dr. Fernando Maluf.

In the video, she said that she discovered the cancer after undergoing the colonoscopy exam, and reinforced the importance of including it in the check-up exams. Simony also said that she is confident and excited to start treatment.

The Doctor. Fernando Maluf explained that Simony’s cancer is located in the final part of the intestine, close to the anus region. “This is a tumor called epidermoid. It is a tumor that started in this region and has some nodes. It was because of one of these nodes in the groin area, that Simony realized that something was wrong”, he detailed.

The Doctor. Virgilio Souza, clinical oncologist at the ACCamargo Cancer Center, explains that anal canal cancer is a rare tumor, accounting for only 2% of malignant neoplasms of the gastrointestinal tract. However, the incidence of anal canal cancer has been increasing by 4% per year, being more common in people aged between 58 and 62 years, especially females.

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), bowel cancer encompasses tumors located in the part of the large intestine called the colon, in the rectum (end of the intestine, immediately before the anus) and also in the anus. It is also known as colon and rectal or colorectal cancer.

Causes, symptoms and treatment

According to Dr. Virgilio, anal colon cancer can have different causes, it is usually a combination of environmental, genetic and immunological factors. “One of the most important causes is Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which is known to increase the risk of anal canal cancer by up to 10 times, and is detected in 90% of cases,” he says.

Vaccination against HPV is already recommended for the prevention of cervical cancer, and studies indicate that up to 80% of anal cancers could also be prevented with immunization. However, for patients already diagnosed with cancer of the anal canal, vaccination was not effective.

Anal canal cancer has very different characteristics from colorectal tumors in its natural evolution, treatment and prognosis, as pointed out by the oncologist. “Bleeding is one of the most common signs occurring in approximately 45% of patients, it can often be falsely attributed to hemorrhoidal disease. Pain and mass sensation in the pelvic region can be present in up to 30% of cases”, he points out. He also cites other symptoms such as:

Fecal incontinence;

fistulas;

Tenesmus (intense desire to have a bowel movement, but not being able to)

Change in stool appearance;

Loss of sphincter control, which can arise in more advanced tumors.

The diagnosis is usually made by proctological examination. Colonoscopy is highly indicated, as it allows primary prevention (removal of lesions stuck in the bowel wall that can progress to cancer) and secondary prevention (early diagnosis, discovering the disease at an early stage, when there is a greater chance of cure).

The treatment is done with radio and chemotherapy, with cure rates around 65 to 90%, without the need for amputations and sphincter loss, as an initial treatment.