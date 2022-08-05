Donatela’s will is found and Flora is disgusted to find out who will have an inheritance: “she left everything”

In The favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will be presumed dead after a fire breaks out in her cell in the women’s prison. In fact, she will end up on the run with the identity of Diva (Giulia Gam) and will take advantage of the tragedy to fake his own death. Because of this, the day will come for the reading of the van’s will and Flora (Patricia Pillar) will be furious to learn that Dodi (Murilo Benício) is not the protagonist’s heir.

In scenes that will air soon, the lawyer will read the document in the presence of Lara (Mariana Ximenes), Irene (Glória Menezes) and Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça) and will reveal that Mariana Ximenes’ character inherited 22 million dollars from a Donatela’s account outside Brazil.

In subsequent scenes, Flora will interrogate Gonçalo: “Henrique from the legal department told me that Donatela had a fortune saved up. It is true?”. You will then confirm: “It is true. All evidently stolen and embezzled from the firm and family. 22 million dollars. Luckily she left everything to Lara.”will speak.

“For a moment I thought that her being married to Dodi that he would get this whole inheritance“, Flora will react. “Luckily not. Donatela was married to Dodi by separation of property. And where the money is, the legislation is different. That’s why Donatela was able to make a will leaving everything to Lara”, will tell Gonçalo.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.