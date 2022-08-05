Earth records day of less than 24 hours, shortest in 62 years

Episode took place on June 29; experts explain that the planet’s rotation is slowing down due to tidal forces with the Moon

Unsplash / Nasa

Shortest day on Earth was 1.59 milliseconds shorter



THE Earth recorded the shortest day in 62 years on June 29, since scientists began using high-precision atomic clocks in the mid-1960s to measure the planet’s rotation. According to the survey carried out by Time and Date with data from the International Service of Earth Rotation and Reference Systems (IERS) the penultimate day of the sixth month of the year completed a complete revolution around its axis with 1.59 milliseconds less. , that is, instead of 24 hours, the day had 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59.99984039 seconds. The previous record had been set on July 19, 2020, when the planet took 1.47 milliseconds less to complete its revolution. Events like this have become commonplace. Scientists bet that in the last 365 days, a solar day was 0.29 milliseconds shorter. Experts point out that these point differences are happening because of the rotation of the planet that is decreasing due to tidal forces between Earth and Moon, but climate change is also responsible. In El niño years, for example, the Earth can rotate slower because of stronger winds, which increases the length of the day.