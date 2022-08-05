Economy showed signs of worsening in several countries in July

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

A survey carried out by S&P Global, an American company, released by MoneyTimes, pointed out that economic activities linked to the industrial sector have worsened in the world’s major economic powers. Brazil was not left out.

The research takes into account the PMI (Purchasing Managers Index, in translation). Markings below 50 correspond to contraction of economic activity.

On the European continent, the PMI reached 49.8 points due to the energy crisis caused by the War in Ukraine. With the conflict, Russia reduced the supply of natural gas to Europe. In China, the index fell from 51.3 to 50.4 points. While Japan reached its lowest level in 10 years, at 52.1 points.

The US index dropped 0.5 point and reached 52.2 between the months of June and July. The retreat comes amid the country’s recession. In Brazil, the data also pointed to a fall, but in a more moderate way. The national PMI decreased by 0.1 and is at the level of 54 points.

Negative outlook for the global economy

The latest report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) presented negative prospects for the world economy. If the risks materialize, the economy could hit one of the worst recessions in 50 years.

The reason for concern is directly linked to the War in Ukraine. Russia has drastically reduced the supply of natural gas to Europe, and the Fund says it is possible that this supply will be completely suspended.

In addition, food prices continue to rise with grain distribution impacted by the conflict. In this sense, the risks of the hunger index run the risk of increasing even more around the world.

The organization also warns of the danger of future stagflation, which would paralyze global growth and reduce it to 2%. This level has only been seen on five occasions since 1970.

USA, China and War in Ukraine

Such perspectives come amid the recession scenario in the United States and slowdown in China, after the Covid-19 containment measures.

The economy, already weakened by the health crisis, was further impacted by the effects of the War in Ukraine, which made central banks raise interest rates even further.

The Brazilian Central Bank raised interest rates once again, for the 12th consecutive time. The end of the cycle of increases, expected for the month of June, was postponed. The Selic rate is at 13.75%.

Image: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com