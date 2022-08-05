Elderly dog ​​abandoned in taxi is adopted by driver

Last Wednesday, the 27th, a sad episode took place in the city of Suba, in Bogotá, Bolivia, near the Plaza Imperial mall. A dog was abandoned inside a taxi. However, it didn’t take long for the little one to find a safe and loving home.

The dog was abandoned during a motorcycle race. (Photo: Facebook/Taxis north of Bogota)

In an interview with the news portal El Tiempo, Dagoberto Rojas, the taxi driver, received a call from a man with his pet. In the middle of the race, he asked her to stop near an ATM to withdraw money, but he never returned, abandoning the dog in the transport.

Dagoberto Rojas adopted the elderly dog. (Photo: Facebook/Taxis north of Bogota)

As soon as he realized that the man had fled, the driver checked the vehicle to see if there was anything left of him, it was then that he realized that the dog was inside a box accompanied by a note with instructions for its care.

“I waited almost an hour for him. It was hot and I noticed that something was moving in the back of the taxi. To my surprise, it was a little dog, kind of old. They left a letter with recommendations for taking care of him,” he said.

The pet was taken to a veterinary clinic and the doctor stated that the pet was not mistreated. (Photo: Facebook/Taxis north of Bogota)

The taxi driver decided to take care of the puppy, took him to a veterinary clinic for an evaluation and the doctor ensured that the dog was well taken care of and showed no signs of abuse.

“I followed the instructions they left me. I take him out at 5 am; he’s very polite. I’ll keep taking him to the vet, also because he smells bad, I’ll bathe him,” he said.

The dog was named Toby Taxi Driver. (Photo: Facebook/Taxis north of Bogota)

Dagoberto gave the pet a new name, named it Toby Taxi Driver. The puppy will live in a house with cats, in addition to receiving lots of love from the taxi driver’s daughters.

“My daughters are happy with the little dog, although we have cats and we have to be careful that they don’t fight,” Rojas said.

Many people were moved by Toby’s story. And a pet products store in the region, Puppis, in solidarity with the taxi driver’s attitude, presented them with a shopping voucher to be used with products for the puppy.

The Puppis store presented the duo with a shopping voucher. (Photo: Facebook/Taxis north of Bogota)

“And since we’re fans of happy endings, we’re giving taxi driver Dagoberto Rojas and Toby a Puppis bonus for taking care and pampering the dog as he deserves. Thank you Dagoberto for giving Toby a second chance to be loved and have a new home.” , wrote the store in a Facebook post.

Luckily this little dog was abandoned in the car of a kind-hearted person, who adopted him. I can only wish him very happy with his new family.

