Electoral articulations in the final stretch; see how the plates are in MG – Politics

Marcus Pestana (photo) must be confirmed by the toucans as a candidate for the government (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press – 7/30/22)

The deadline for parties to make conventions for this year’s election expires today. The day should mark the officialization of the candidacy of Marcus Pestana (PSDB) to the government, even in the midst of a silent clash between his association with Cidadania, which forms a federation with the toucans, but supports the re-election of Romeu Zema (Novo). Yesterday, the PSDB defined the contours of Pestana’s ticket: federal deputy Acio Neves gave up running for the Federal Senate and, thus, assured space for the PDT, which will have Bruno Miranda as a candidate for the Upper House coalition of Congress.

At the same time, state politicians are at the forefront of seams at the national level. That’s because, also yesterday, federal deputy Andr Janones, from Avante, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy for President of the Republic to endorse Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

Although the convention window is close to closing, the possibility of delivering the minutes of the Electoral Justice party conferences until the 15th allows the subtitles to extend the articulations to build alliances. The ten extra days also make it possible to expand the debates to fill gaps in the slates, such as vices and alternates.

Pestana will be the last of the 10 candidates for the Tiradentes Palace made official in the dispute. The alignment with the PDT, built over the last few weeks, even generated support from the former federal deputy for the presidential candidacy of Ciro Gomes.

Yesterday, when explaining the decision to try a new term in the Chamber of Deputies instead of seeking a return to the Senate, Acio said he had made the move to “strengthen” the toucan platform in the state and praised Labor Bruno Miranda.

“The most important thing, at this moment, is to strengthen Marcus Pestana’s candidacy for government. This also involves strengthening our alliance. I will leave the Senate race, on our ticket, to Bruno Miranda, a great member of the PDT”, he said. . “I will continue to be a candidate for federal deputy, resuming the work I have been doing in the Chamber”, he added.

Despite Acio’s good performance in polls regarding voting intentions for the only Senate seat at stake this year, the PSDB outlines a medium-term strategy. “We realize that the call, in fact, for him to return to being the main name of Minas Gerais policy and also a candidate for the state government in 2026”, justified federal deputy Paulo Abi-Ackel, president of the toucan board in Minas.

According to the leader, another hypothesis for Acio’s future is to place him in the Senate race in four years’ time. “The important thing now is to embrace the alliance we made with the PDT”, he minimized.

Despite the agreement with Labor, which culminated in Pestana’s support for the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, the PSDB is dealing with cracks in the federation with Cidadania. Yesterday, the party, formerly called the PPS, announced that it would walk informally with Zema.

Despite the adhesion to the governor, the electoral rules oblige Cidadania, a minority in the federation with the PSDB, to hand over, to Pestana e Miranda, its share of advertising time on radio and television.

undefined alternates

Apart from the alternate candidates for the Senate, the only gap on Pestana’s ticket is the vice seat. The situation contrasts with the coalitions around Romeu Zema (Novo) and Alexandre Kalil (PSD), with the main posts already filled. In the governor’s group, Mateus Simes (Novo) will be the deputy, with Marcelo Aro (PP) in the Senate; the former mayor of Belo Horizonte, in turn, doubles with Andr Quinto (PT) and supports the re-election of senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD).

Although confirmed in the price, Aro and Silveira have not yet defined the two substitutes that each one will have. The PP deputy’s companions must leave the coalition that surrounds Zema, which has legends such as Podemos, Avante, Democracia Crist (DC), Patriota and PMN.

The senator, in turn, will have at his disposal, in addition to his supporters, politicians from PT, PSB, PCdoB and PV. According to the Estado de Minas, there is a possibility that one of Silveira’s substitutes will be with a PT member – and party veterans appear on the favorites list.

Cleitinho’s directions

Today, the PSC will also hold its convention. The party tends to confirm state deputy Cleitinho Azevedo as a candidate for senator. Three days ago, the congressman gained the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Senator Carlos Viana, also affiliated with the PL and candidate for the government, with a nominee from Unio Brasil in the vice post. Despite the nods, the legend should not thicken the Viana coalition. The idea is to honor the previous plan to go ahead with Zema.

“We have great appreciation and excellent relationship with Viana, but for us, it would be very difficult to be on a ticket that competes with Zema”, defended state deputy Noraldino Jnior, vice president of the PSC in Minas.

According to him, the idea is to launch Cleitinho as a single candidate, without being formally in a coalition. Even with his caption out of line with the PL, Cleitinho will walk with Bolsonaro.

There are consultations as to whether, having an independent candidate in the Senate, the party can officially be in Zema’s group. In the worst case scenario, the reelection support of the Novo politician will be given informally.

“We have a very good alignment (Zema) and we believe that this project is the best for the state”, said Noraldino.