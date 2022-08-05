Ellen Jabour again criticizes political speeches in shows and fears rebellion: “I’m afraid I won’t even survive”

support the 247

247 – Ellen Jabour, 44, gave an interview to the Splash portal and defined the post in which she criticizes political positions during the show as an “unhappy tweet”, justifying that many did not want to understand her point of view.

“I said I don’t like it when musicians talk about politics. I used the word ‘talk’ to say I don’t like it when they stop the music to talk about it. I didn’t say I don’t like it when they sing. Singing politics is part of it, almost every band does. that”.

“People leave because they are afraid of a riot. You are in the middle of the crowd. I’m afraid I won’t even survive, or be beaten. This is because of the segmentation that the policy causes. The show isn’t that, it’s the time for people to come together,” she added.

Remember the case:

Model Ellen Jabour was heavily criticized on the networks after charging artists to be “exempt” in their shows.

She shared a Rolling Stone story about the political tone of the band Rage Against the Machine and criticized the group’s political engagement, citing Roger Waters’ stance as a negative example.

Netizens highlighted the model’s lack of coherence, as both Waters and the band Rage Against the Machine always used a critical tone in their songs.

In the sequence, she still blamed netizens for the lack of text interpretation:

