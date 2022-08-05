Embraer publishes the first video of the new airplane model it is developing

Embraer publishes the first video of the new airplane model it is developing


Brazilian manufacturer Embraer published on its social networks what is the first video showing the concept of its newest project for commercial aviation, the TPNG (TurboProp Next Generation) turboprop. The same images had already been shown to visitors at the last Farnborough Airshow.

It is a purely contemplative rendering video, which privileges the design of the aircraft, and indicates that this is Embraer’s vision of the future. Technical details are still being defined by the company and should only be disclosed later. An example is the engine, about which it has become known that Embraer is in talks with manufacturers Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce.

Under the current program, the first model of the TPNG is expected to enter service in 2027 and the second in 2029, but it is not yet publicly announced whether the 70-seat or 90-seat version will launch first.

During the Farnborough Airshow, in which AEROIN was present, Embraer confirmed today that it has more than 250 purchase intentions for its new turboprop, an important number as the project’s feasibility.

The video released by Embraer is available below.

