Employees commissioned by at least 10 Alerj deputies were also paid for positions in Ceperj | Rio de Janeiro

O RJ2 mapped that 22 employees were paid by the Ceperj Foundation while working at the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj).

Seventy-two cash withdrawals released by Ceperj went to Assembly employees.

The report cross-referenced the names of the beneficiaries provided by the institute with Alerj’s payroll and checked each one’s CPF to see if they were the same person.

Twenty employees and former employees receive or received payment from Ceperj concurrently with the period in which they were appointed at Alerj, which is illegal.

Ceperj

Allies of deputy, advisors of the Chamber of Campos appointed in Ceperj withdrew more than R$ 200 thousand in cash

In court, the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the possibility of contracting by means of an autonomous payment receipt can also be used as a way to circumvent the constitutional prohibition of the accumulation of public offices.

And he asked the government of Rio to immediately refrain from hiring temporary labor without observing the constitutional and legal limitations, the occupation of public positions and the accumulation of positions.

RJ state deputies

The mapping showed that employees of at least 10 deputies, 1 ex-deputy and 1 alternate accumulated the positions.

Two received amounts from Ceperj while working in the office of deputy André Corrêa (Progressistas). And two others in Rodrigo Amorim’s office (PTB).

The report went to André Corrêa’s office, but he was not there. Rodrigo Amorim didn’t either.

There is also concomitant receipt of appointed officials in the offices of:

Bebeto (PSD);

Leo Vieira (PSC);

Marcus Vinicius (PTB);

Noel de Carvalho (Solidarity);

Val Ceasa (Patriot);

And in the Consumer Defense Commission, chaired by Fábio Silva (União Brasil).

And in the former office of Paula Tringuele (Solidariedade), who occupied a vacancy at Alerj while Rodrigo Bacellar was at the State Secretariat of Government.

Others of the Public Works Commission’s servers are also on the list. They were appointed at the time when deputy Vandro Família was chairing the commission.

Vandro’s mandate was revoked, but the employees remain at Alerj and are paid by Ceperj.

Opposition deputies presented a draft legislative decree to suspend the effects of the governor’s decree that allows hiring via Ceperj for projects in different areas.

But even in the offices of two of the three authors of the project, there are or were employees paid at the same time by Alerj and Ceperj.

One of the cases was in the office of Deputy Luiz Paulo (PSD). Willian Teixeira da Silva was exonerated on April 13, but he made two withdrawals while working in the cabinet and three after being exonerated, totaling R$55,000.

“For me it’s a big surprise. William is a lawyer, he was my employee for many years. He hasn’t worked in the cabinet since March, but that’s why I think all Ceperj hires are irregular, lack transparency. This all has to be investigated because this is a mark of irregular hiring”, said Luiz Paulo.

In the office of deputy Waldeck Carneiro (PSB) Thiago da Silva Costa works. He has already made 5 serves for Ceperj even named in Alerj.

O RJ2 invited Waldeck Carneiro for an interview, but, after learning that the approach would be the employee’s issue, he left and his team warned that he would speak up by note.

There are still five Alerj servers who work in administrative sectors and are paid by Ceperj.

Juliana de Souza Menezes made seven withdrawals, totaling more than R$22 thousand.

The report called this Thursday (4th) to the sector where she works, the Plenary Special Advisory, but the operator transferred it to the presidency of Alerj. There, they did not know who she was or when she could be found.

THE alerj said that appointments to committees and cabinets are the responsibility of deputies. And that, as there was no public record of Ceperj’s hiring, the names of the assembly’s employees were not detected by routine crossings that the administration makes in databases.

the deputy Rodrigo Amorim said that he talked with the two servers that would have received by Ceperj.

Regarding the servant Maria de Lurdes dos Santos, the parliamentarian said that if there is any irregularity, the cabinet will order her to return the values.

About the server Fernando Mesquita Fernandes, Amorim said that he provided services to Ceperj only once and did not establish an effective link with the agency.

the deputy Waldeck Carneiro informed that he exonerated the server Thiago da Silva Costa that he received by Ceperj.

He also said that he repudiates the way in which hiring and payments have been made by the foundation.

the deputy Leo Vieira informed that he was not aware that the advisor received by Ceperj and that he will be exonerated this Friday (5).

the deputy Fábio Silva informed that the employee of the Consumer Defense Commission was appointed by deputy Thiago Pampolha, who was also a member of the commission. RJ2 was unable to talk to Pampolha.

Val Ceasa said the official was a party nomination.

Santa de Carvalho is investigating the case.

O RJ2 There was no response from the other deputies.

Even with the suspicions and indications of irregularities, several Ceperj Foundation projects work.

The state government released a video with images of the projects and guaranteed that even with the action of justice and investigations, no social action will be interrupted.

Among them is the RJ for All, which guarantees assistance to vulnerable people. According to the government, the program has already served more than 9,000 homeless people, with 143,000 visits since last year. These are services such as issuing documents, distributing food and dental care.

THE Worker’s Housea program that focuses on entering the job market, has already distributed, according to the government, almost 100,000 resumes, with 50,000 referrals for interviews in more than 4,000 companies.

Already Sport Gift, according to the government, serves 70,000 people with free sports and dance classes. According to the state, there are 2,000 centers spread across Rio, especially in underserved areas.