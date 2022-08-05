Erick Pulgar reveals Vidal’s influence on arrival at Flamengo

Chilean midfielder consulted his compatriot before signing with Mengão

Presented by Flamengo this Thursday (4), midfielder Erick Pulgar spoke of the influence of fellow position and compatriot Arturo Vidal on his arrival at Mengão. Shirt 5 (who will wear 2 in Libertadores) commented that his colleague praised the Nation and the club’s structure. The midfielder also revealed the participation of a former Flamengo player.

— When I heard that the negotiation was going well. Arturo told me that the group was very good and that the crowd was also very good. Mauricio Isla (who left the club in June) told me the same. When I got here, I saw that everything was real – Pulgar commented, in a press conference.

Earn money with Mengão wins

The Chilean Erick Pulgar is 28 years old and started his career playing for Antofogasta, from Chile. Afterwards, he acted for Universidad Católica, also in the country. The midfielder arrived in European football in 2015, to defend Bologna (ITA). Afterwards, the athlete passed through Galatasaray (TUR) and Fiorentina (ITA), who sold him to Mengão for around R$ 15 million. The midfielder has been called up to the Chilean national team and won the 2016 Copa América.

Announced last week, Pulgar is regularized and has a chance to debut for Flamengo this Saturday (6), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), against São Paulo, at Morumbi. The duel is valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Coluna do Fla will have the most red-black broadcast on the Internet, with the command of the star Rafa Penido.

Before Pulgar, Flamengo hired the aforementioned Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and striker Everton Cebolinha in this transfer window. Later, Mais Querido closed with the right-back Guillermo Varela and hired midfielder Oscar, although this has not yet been made official. Rubro-Negro also monitors the situation of Wallace, from the same position as Erick, but from Udinese (ITA).