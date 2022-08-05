“Everything they think of me”; Pulgar does not remain silent and sends a ‘strong’ message on arrival in Flamengo

Flamengo forwarded its classification to the semifinals of Libertadores after beating Corinthians 2-0, at Neo Química Arena, last Tuesday (2), in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the national tournament. And it’s not just the players and coaching staff that have been doing a good job at the Rio de Janeiro club. That’s because director Marcos Braz has been driving the crowd crazy in this transfer window. In all, the director has already hired Chilean midfielders Erick Pulgar and Arturo Vidal, striker Everton Cebolinha, right-back Guillermo Varela and is still close to announcing midfielder Oscar.

In the early afternoon of this Thursday (4), Marcos Braz introduced the steering wheel Erick Pulgar. The young player who has spent time with the Chilean national team and also with Fiorentina, from Italy, spoke about his expectations of playing at Mais Querido in the coming years. However, the Chilean also had to address an issue about a controversy that has been involved in the past.

In 2013, when he was just 18 years old, the athlete defended Club Deportes Antofagasta, the Chilean ended up getting involved in an accident and ended up killing a 66-year-old man and didn’t help. The victim died, and the player was taken into custody. When interrogated by the police, Pulgar gave the version that he was afraid and ended up running away because he was not licensed to drive at the time. The police then ended up arresting the professional preventively. Years later, Fla’s new reinforcement, the player was convicted in Antofagasta for near-murder. The information is from the ‘Lancenet!’ portal.

Also according to the newspaper, that year, the steering wheel was denounced for rape. At the time, the complaint was made by a 24-year-old woman. Despite not denouncing Pulgar as an offender, the victim claims that the crime would have taken place at the player’s house in Santiago. Pulgar, this time, denied that he had done something so cruel to the woman.

So much so that the steering wheel used his twitter to comment on the matter. “I’m not involved in any complaint or crime”, said the midfielder, who also made himself available to justice. These two controversies made his hiring with Rubro-Negro almost sloppy. Therefore, the athlete said he will show on the field that his arrival at Mais Querido will be worth it and he revealed that he will do everything to reverse all the bad things the fans think about him.