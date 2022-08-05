ex law? Cruzeiro rediscover two old acquaintances against Tombense

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Striker Kek in training at Toca da Raposa, in 2021, when he played for Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro fans meet two old acquaintances against Tombense. Defender Joseph and striker Kek, who joined the celestial squad last season, will be available to enter the field for Gavio-Carcar, this Saturday (6th), at 7pm. The duel valid for the 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship will be played in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

Contested on Cruzeiro in 2021, Joseph and Kek are starters at Tombense. The defender was among the starting 11 in 16 opportunities in this edition of Serie B and even provided two assists. The forward played in 18 matches, scored one goal and also gave two passes for his teammates to score.

In the match against Cruzeiro, both athletes must return to the team. That’s because Joseph, who was out for receiving three yellow cards, served a suspension in front of Operrio, for the 20th round. J Kek was injured in the match against Cricima, for the 19th round, and was once again listed against Raposa.

The duel between Cruzeiro and Tombense is extremely important for both teams, who are at the top of the table. The celestials are the leaders of the competition, with 46 points, and they seek to distance themselves from the others. Alvirrubro, in fifth place, with 32 points, is trying to get closer to the G4 of the competition.

Kek

On June 23, 2021, Cruzeiro decided to proceed with the hiring of Kek, on a loan, even with the athlete’s need to have surgery on his right foot. During the recovery period, Tombense paid the salaries.

On September 22, Kek finally trained with the ball at Cruzeiro. A week later, he entered the second half of the 1-1 draw with Guarani, at the Brinco de Ouro stadium, in Campinas, for the 27th round of Serie B.

In addition to his debut, the striker played against Coritiba (3-0 win for the 29th round), Botafogo (0-0 tie for the 30th round) and Vila Nova (1-1 tie for the 33rd round). In the four games, Kek did not participate in any goals.

Later, the player suffered with a new physical problem, a bone swelling in the right foot. Due to lack of space, Cruzeiro chose not to exercise its right to buy the athlete, who returned to Tombense.

Joseph

Cruzeiro announced the signing of Joseph on May 19, 2021. Considered a multipurpose athlete, the defender of origin got it right with Raposa after not having renewed with América, a club he played for from January 2020 to May 2021.

Last season, Joseph was the author of the goal that gave Coelho the victory by 1 to 0 over the celestial team, still in the first phase of the Mineiro Championship. That was the only time the athlete scored in the 15 games he played for America.

At Cruzeiro, the defender was very contested in the six games he was on the field. During the 1-1 draw against Gois, for Serie B, the defender even scored an atypical own goal, with the chest. Over time, the player lost space in the celestial cast.

In 2022, after the end of his contract with Cruzeiro, Joseph was loaned by Capivariano-SP to Botafogo-SP, to compete in the Campeonato Paulista. When he stood out, he was hired by Tombense, at zero cost, in April.