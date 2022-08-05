Executive says he is bothered when he hears that right-wing people have no social sensitivity

Fabio Barbosa, CEO of Natura, gave an interview to Estadão, published this Wednesday (3), in which he said that he criticizes people on the left “saying that they do not have the monopoly of wanting the good of society”.

The executive, who was once president of Santander in Brazil, is one of the signatories of the Letter of Support for Democracy and defends a differentiation between right-wing thinking, of people who believe in the development of the market economy in the country, from extreme-minded thinking. right, which is also conservative in terms of customs.

In the same interview, he expressed his support for the candidacy of the emedebista Simone Tebet, for understanding her as a candidate “who has a vision on economic development”.

Check out excerpts:

like mr. Have you evaluated President Jair Bolsonaro’s reaction to this business movement?

The important thing for us, who signed the manifesto, is that it did not go unnoticed. I think it is relevant, and with that, it is natural to have (negative) reactions from those who defend another point of view. Some businessmen were afraid to sign the manifesto and look like they were supporting a particular candidate, in this case former President Lula. (…)

Is the polarization in the elections taking away space from the discussion about the country’s economic growth?

I’m not seeing (effective) proposals from either side that are ahead in the polls. I am part of a group of people who support Simone Tebet’s candidacy, not as a third way idea, but as a name that has a vision for economic development. There are other candidates who are seeking to place proposals. I must say that Ciro Gomes also makes his proposals, whether I agree or not, but he has.(…)

Mr. Have you ever had a conversation with Ciro Gomes?

Of the group of businessmen I belong to, we had no luck with Ciro Gomes, because he works in another line. Our line is for liberal economic orientation. I criticize people on the left a lot, saying that they don’t have a monopoly on wanting the good of society. Me, Simone Tebet and other people want it too. We just understand that the way to get there is a way where you have the investment in education and science. With stable rules of the game, with the search for a favorable environment for creating jobs and for society to be the protagonist of this growth. I am very uncomfortable with the criticism that people on the right, in the sense of economic orientation, are not sensitive, which is not true.(…)