Expert gives tips on how to identify when someone lies

Who never told a little lie, cast the first stone! A survey carried out by the University of Massachusetts, in the United States, points out that, on average, we lie once every 10 minutes of conversation. Also according to the study, people lie in everyday conversations when they are trying to appear likeable and competent.

Regardless of the intention, the truth is that no one likes to be deceived. The lie detection expert and author of the book Lie — A Face of Many FacesWanderson Castilho, explains how falsehood reflects on the behavior of those who are telling it and how this can help to identify if you are being the victim of a liar.

According to Castilho, lying unbalances a person’s body, and the reactions are completely biological, changing their natural behavior. “The understanding of non-verbal communication is one of the ways to catch a potential liar, with body language it is possible to reveal details, even the most hidden”, he summarizes.

The expert explains that a liar always loses strength in speech, while a person who tells the truth gains power in argument and persuasion.

10 Tips on How to Identify When Someone Is Telling a Lie

Excessive details: The excess of details reveals the need to check something that is false. The truth is usually not expressed in great detail, but in a generic way. Details, if necessary, come next.

Back to front story: A liar does not wait for unexpected and confusing questions, if you want to discover the truth, bet on asking someone to tell an event backwards.

Hand movement: Pay attention to hand gestures. When someone is lying, she uses efforts to contain her anxiety about lying, for example, rubbing her hands, as they can become more shaky and agitated.

Voice: The intonation says a lot. The tone of voice may also become low and speech may be projected inward.

Pay attention to emotions: When a story is told, the emotion of remembering the memories is also experienced at the time of narration. Therefore, this is an important alert item. For example, if a sad story is being narrated, then the emotion must match the narrated episode.

Not directly answering the question: Going round and round to answer or even repeat the question is another great indicator. Thus, the potential liar buys time for the brain to process and create the lie.

Look away: A strong indication that the person is lying is when they cannot maintain fluid eye contact.

Stare: A liar who knows that looking away is a strong indication of a lie may also stare, and exaggeratedly, at another person.

breaks: Notice the long pauses in responding. These pauses may indicate that the brain is creating upcoming scenes/information to complement the lie already told.

Shoulder lift: The specialist points out that posture is very important. That’s because when someone is telling a lie, one of their shoulders lifts up. With this gesture, he conveys disregard for what he is saying.

“The more persuasive the interlocutor, the more convincing the story he tells, the greater the chances that you are hearing a lie. By this, I do not, of course, mean to say that every detailed, appealing story is false, but draw your attention to a fundamental point in the way we lie”, concludes the expert.