‘Face and Courage’: Pat is attacked and on the verge of death | come around

After a frustrated action, which culminated in the death of Yeva (Lana Rhodes), Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) decides to act in a “bolder way” to have the coveted secret formula in his hands.
Baby, who is a student of Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and a spy infiltrated by Danilo, tells the boss the next steps of Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado).
It says that they will be involved in a filming and that the stuntman’s car will be parked next to the Coragem.com shed.
Danilo gives his orders and men dressed as construction workers do the work.
Pretending they’re fixing the sidewalk, they get under Pat’s car and attach explosives to the vehicle.
Job done, they leave the place unseen.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) despairs with the state of Pat (Paolla Oliveira) — Photo: TV Globo
When Pat comes home from work to leave, he flips the key to open the vehicle and everything explodes.
The stunt double is thrown far away and is unconscious, much to Moa’s dismay:
“Pat!!! Pat, talk to me. Please, Pat, tell me you’re ok. Patricia!! Pat!!”
The scenes will air in this Friday’s chapter, 5/8, of Cara e Courage.
05 Aug
Friday
Dagmar tells Anita about Regina and Leo’s engagement and confesses that he lied in the statement at his daughter’s request. Anita tells Dagmar that she is not friends with Regina. Ítalo confirms that Baby is Danilo’s informant. Armandinho is unable to seduce Dalva, and goes after Cleide. Rico doesn’t like to know that Lou is sleeping at Renan’s house. Danilo’s henchmen set an explosive in Pat’s car. Deputy Marcela looks for Jonathan at SG. Ítalo introduces a hacker friend to Pat and Moa and tells them that Baby is Danilo’s informant. Leonardo assures Regina that he will not marry her. Marcela questions Jonathan about researching the magnesium-based formula. The explosives in Pat’s car detonate the moment she activates the vehicle’s control.
