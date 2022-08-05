‘Face and Courage’: Pat is attacked and on the verge of death | come around

05 Aug Friday

Dagmar tells Anita about Regina and Leo’s engagement and confesses that he lied in the statement at his daughter’s request. Anita tells Dagmar that she is not friends with Regina. Ítalo confirms that Baby is Danilo’s informant. Armandinho is unable to seduce Dalva, and goes after Cleide. Rico doesn’t like to know that Lou is sleeping at Renan’s house. Danilo’s henchmen set an explosive in Pat’s car. Deputy Marcela looks for Jonathan at SG. Ítalo introduces a hacker friend to Pat and Moa and tells them that Baby is Danilo’s informant. Leonardo assures Regina that he will not marry her. Marcela questions Jonathan about researching the magnesium-based formula. The explosives in Pat’s car detonate the moment she activates the vehicle’s control.

