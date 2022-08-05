Family of monkey pox patient is monitored in Batalha

Photo: Disclosure / WHO

The Municipal Health Department of Batalha is monitoring the family of the 46-year-old patient diagnosed with monkeypox this Thursday (04). Even without symptoms, the folder informed Cidadeverde.com that none of the people with whom he had contact showed signs of the disease.

“The whole family is being monitored. This disease is different from covid-19, because it needs greater contact, but the main means of transmission is sexual intercourse or more direct contact. We monitored his family, but no one showed any symptoms,” said Luana Machado, Secretary of Health.

According to information provided by the manager, the patient does not live in Batalha and only went to the municipality to visit some family members. Upon arriving in the city, the man already had fever, muscle and headaches and the presence of bodily injuries, one of the main characteristics of the disease.

Although the suspicion was notified on July 3, when the man showed the first signs of the disease and began treatment and home isolation, the result of the test with a positive diagnosis was only released a month after the patient’s blood collection. .

“We were treating it as if it were a confirmed case, because we did not imagine that the result would come with the patient practically cured. In fact, we had even forgotten about this case, because the patient has been doing well for two weeks and no one else has appeared with similar symptoms”, highlighted the secretary.

The Piauí Health Department (Sesapi) was investigating five other suspected cases of monkeypox in the state, in the municipalities of Parnaíba, União, Esperantina, Curralinhos and Hugo Napoleão, which are being monitored by health authorities.

Of the five cases that are still under investigation, only one patient is in a serious condition. This is a 60-year-old man who lives on the streets in the city of Parnaíba. The other suspected patients are in isolation and out of risk.

With the confirmation of the first positive case of monkeypox, Luana Machado reinforces the need for authorities at the state and federal levels of health and sanitary surveillance to develop protocols on how to proceed in relation to the disease, both regarding prevention and treatment.

“It’s not passed, from the government to the municipalities, a way of disseminating symptoms and prevention. It’s passed, but in a lean way. I don’t know if because of the fact that we still didn’t have confirmed cases. started and I believe more can come”, warned the municipal manager.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are mainly body aches, fever, malaise and tiredness. Then, the disease progresses to a condition in which blister-shaped lesions appear on the body.

The main form of transmission of the virus is through direct contact with these wounds. It is also possible to become infected by respiratory droplets, but in these cases, long and close contact with the patient is necessary.

For those who show symptoms of the disease, Sesapi has surveillance centers in hospitals, which assist in collecting material for laboratory analysis and also providing information on the isolation of infected patients.

