FAST credit? See how to request up to R$ 4.5 THOUSAND even with a dirty name

Nowadays, many people may be experiencing difficulties regarding the economic situation. This can be a reality both in personal life and in establishments, when it is the case of business owners and entrepreneurs. This can happen due to inflation, which has generated a rise in prices.

In this way, a portion of the population can see the alternative of the credit modality to be able to cover the costs of the bills that accumulate. Currently, there are several ways to apply for a loan. Some even allow people with a dirty name to request. See more below.

Fast credit method

One of the services that can allow you to apply for fast credit is the SIM Digital credit line microcredit. The program provides that both individuals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) can have access to the money.

Therefore, this is an initiative being carried out by the Caixa Econômica Federal bank, through the Caixa Tem app. In addition, it is important to highlight that SIM Digital has two lines of credit. Each of them is aimed at a specific audience and has its own application conditions. Therefore, one of the lines is for individuals, while the other is for those who are MEI.

The line of credit for individuals has the possibility of requesting a credit of up to R$ 1 thousand. As for the rules for payment, they determine that whoever is contemplated and receives the credit will have a period of up to 24 months to pay. However, there will be an interest rate of 1.95% per month.

On the other hand, those who are MEI have the possibility of having a loan of up to R$ 3 thousand. While the payment time is the same as the first group, the MEIs have a slightly higher interest rate of 1.99% per month.

It is important to highlight that a Provisional Measure approved by the Federal Senate changed the rules of the Digital SIM initiative. That’s because there was an increase in the credit limit. Therefore, individuals will be able to count on a new limit, of up to BRL 1,500. Those who are MEI will be able to withdraw up to R$ 4,500.

See also: Credit modality releases up to BRL 3,000 for people with a dirty name: See how to apply

How to apply?

However, anyone who wants SIM Digital credit should know that the rules are not yet in effect. Therefore, anyone who tries to apply today will follow the old rules.

There are two ways to apply, which vary according to the group. Therefore, individuals have the possibility to request via the Caixa Tem app. It is available on iOS or Android phones and the link to download it is as follows: https://bityli.com/SVbrUS.

The MEIs, in turn, still do not have this option. Because of this, they must go to any branch of Caixa Econômica Federal if they wish to apply for credit.

See also: Fast credit for MEI: Category can request up to BRL 21,000 easily