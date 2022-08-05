Fausto Vera says he has Riquelme as an idol and praises Corinthians: “I’m in the best club in Brazil” | Corinthians

After 11 days of his first training and with three games on the field, Fausto Vera was officially presented at Corinthians. The Argentine midfielder gave a press conference this Friday, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava.

Hired from Argentinos Juniors, the 22-year-old spoke about what led him to accept Corinthians’ offer. The steering wheel was also disputed by Genk, from Belgium.

See the presentation of Fausto Vera as a reinforcement of Corinthians

– I had offers from European teams, but this is part of what I said about the greatness of the club, the strength of the crowd. When I heard about the possibility, I wanted to come. I feel prepared to be here. I want to be up to par as soon as possible,” said Fausto.

– Without a doubt I know that I am in the best club in Brazil, in a giant club. If I keep doing things right here, at some point I might have a chance at argentina national team – he added, talking about his dream of playing a World Cup for Argentina.

About his compatriots, Fausto even recalled the stints of midfielder Mascherano and striker Tevez at Corinthians in the 2000s:

– I knew Mascherano was here, Tevez. He’s a player I’ve watched a lot because of his history in the national team and the personality he has off the field. I shared training with him when I was in the U-20 National Team, and Argentinos Juniors also trained, because he is a friend of Gabriel Milito. It is a reference for me in football. I always try to imitate these people.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, Fausto Vera and Roberto de Andrade at the presentation of the Argentine midfielder

Still on the reasons that led Fausto to sign with Corinthians, the young midfielder says he was surprised by the repercussion on his social networks after the first news of Corinthians interest.

– The first thing I said is that the crowd is incredible. The support you feel on the field only explains who is there. Being in the arena is something incredible, a very beautiful experience. Now I focus on continuing to improve. Thank you for all the love from the crowd. When the rumors started, I felt support on social media.”

Fausto also spoke about his placement preference. The Argentine highlighted his versatility in midfield.

– The coach already knew me, spoke to me, and knows that I can play in all three positions. Out of five, inside right, inside left. In the game I debuted, I made the five, but I feel very comfortable doing the inside on the right. The position that the coach needs, I will try to do my best.

Fausto Vera in action at Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo, in the 20th round of the Brasileirão

With just a few days away from Corinthians and three games played, Fausto has already presented his credentials to the crowd and believes in a comeback against Flamengo, in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, after the 2-0 defeat in the first leg, in Itaquera.

– Playing with Corinthians is something different and very beautiful, due to the context, the field, the fans that the club has and the fanaticism that exists in Brazil. Glad, now it’s time to try to rebuild the series next week. It’s a game we have a lot of confidence in.

On the reputation of “chuta, chuta”, Fausto Vera commented that it is a characteristic that he brings from the base. In Argentina, the midfielder liked to arrive in the area to score goals. In addition, the player highlighted another important point: his leadership.

Lastly, Fausto was asked about his idols in Argentina. The youngster mentioned Riquelme, a point guard midfielder, and Fernando Redondo, a defensive midfielder.

– There are a lot of great players. My idol is Riquelme, I’ve always admitted a lot. But in my position, Fernando Redondo. I always try to aim for great players, always try to learn something new.

Banner Corinthians

