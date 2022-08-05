“Fear of Xororó…’; Leonardo exposes friend, opens the game and reveals discussion in a group of country singers

The singer Leonardo gave an interview for the program Resenha do Ale Oliveira, on YouTube. In the conversation, the countryside revealed that he doesn’t have a message group with other singers. According to the husband of polianahe and some friends have already tried to keep in touch, but they were afraid of Xororó.

Leonardo explained that the friend is more reserved and doesn’t like “slutty” or jokes out of turn. “You can’t, Xororó is against slutty. If you put a little thing there… I don’t know what I put one day and Chitãozinho said ‘take it off, erase that shit **’. In short, we’re all afraid of Xororó”joked the countryside.

In the interview, Ale Oliveira questioned if Leonardo he had a group with his friends, something denied by the sertanejo. “No, nobody. There was a group of friends there and I deleted everyone, I don’t care about the group. They don’t say anything, why do I want a group? They don’t say a sentence, a ‘good morning, son of a bitch ** ‘”he explained.

In an edition of Conversa com Bial, in 2019, Xororó and Leonardo commented on the matter. “I shared something very shameless, very hairy. I was waiting for an answer and no one said anything. Then Xororó wrote: ‘Yeah, there’s something missing in this group, huh’“, said Leonardo. “The group was supposed to be for work, so we could talk about the shows. My concern is that today’s kids are very fast. And my grandson finds out how to get in and then I have to delete the videos he sends”explained the father of Sandy.