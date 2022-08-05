Fed in denial about price to pay to control US inflation, says Larry Summers

With a global crisis involving high interest rates, rising inflation and a considerable risk of recession in the United States, one of the main questions to be asked is whether Latin America is becoming the US or the opposite, according to the former president. US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

During his participation in Expert XP, the economist and professor emeritus at Harvard assessed that this is a very difficult time for monetary policy around the world and for monetary policy in the US.

“I always had the idea that Latin America would become more like the US. Now sometimes looking at the [Donald] Trump, looking at our accelerating inflation, at the rise of nationalist politics in business, at troubled corporatism, I wonder if the US is becoming more like Latin America,” he said.

For Summers, given the scenario of strong inflation and the overheating of the US economy, there will not be a “soft landing” for the activity of the largest economy in the world, since a sharp rise in interest rates is necessary. Also given what is happening in China today, it is more likely that there will be a recession in the US and Europe.

“I think the biggest mistake will be not recognizing that we created the inflation problem and that we have to go through this inflation”, he said, also evaluating the statements of the Federal Reserve (as the American central bank is called) that it will do what necessary to get inflation back on track.

Despite this, Summers understands that the monetary adjustment will be stronger than what is priced by the market today and that this tightening will not happen without a significant and serious economic slowdown.

According to him, the Fed is willing to pay certain prices to be able to control inflation, such as “4%, up to 5% unemployment rate to drive inflation out of the system”.

But the former US treasury secretary suspects it will take more than that to bring inflation under control. “I think they [Fed] are still in denial about what the price of all this is,” he said.

For Summers, if the adjustment is not made in the correct intensity, there is a high risk of stagflation (a scenario in which prices rise and the economy declines at the same time) and recession ahead.

“The less recession we have for the next 18 months, the greater the risk of having stagflation for the next two or three years,” he said during the panel. “And these stories are the stories of Latin America’s macroeconomic experience over the last 50 years, a story of policy shifts.”

Summers explains that this narrative, which is now being repeated in the US, involves attempts to learn to think about product-specific inflation rather than price levels in general, which would be the right way to go about it.

“The only thing we know about credibility in monetary policy is the same thing we know about eating. It’s basically easier to keep things under control than it is to lose control and try to get it back.”

