Fernando Medeiros praises Aline Gotschalg after the discovery of thyroid cancer

Former BBB, Fernando Medeirosused his social networks to pay a beautiful tribute to his wife, Aline Gotschalgalso ex-BBB, who recently revealed that he underwent surgery to remove a thyroid tumor.

With a video, reviving a series of photos of the couple, published on Instagram, Fernando made a point of extolling his wife’s strength and praised her battle against cancer. “No word will be enough to thank God. It could have been a breath of life, but it was a breath of light and hope. I thank you for being strong. I didn’t show my weakness in these 3 months, but I write this text crying. Crying out of gratitude to God, crying out of emotion, and crying out of happiness for the woman I have,” he began.

“You are the love of my life. This one and others. I’m sure. Everything has changed for me since January 2015”, declared the presenter.

After going through turbulent days with the discovery of the disease, the former BBB said he is very proud of his beloved. “I am proud of you. Congratulations on inspiring thousands of women with simplicity, truth, elegance. Know that everything that has happened has been to show you once again that you are divinely enlightened. This will be one more cause for you to fight and influence in this country. God knows things, and he knows I’m crazy about you.”

Aline Gotschalg reveals diagnosis of thyroid cancer

Last Wednesday (3), the ex-BBB used her Instagram to say that she discovered thyroid cancer, but that she was already well, as she underwent surgery and is cured. “Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very scared and I confess that it was difficult days here. But now I’m just gratitude! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I couldn’t help but share it with you”, began the blonde.

Aline still left a warning to fans, to take care. “I would like to leave a warning here for all of you to take care of yourselves. Do periodic exams and always pay attention to your health!”.

At the end of the message, Aline said that she needed a few days to reveal everything and feel comfortable with the situation. “I had to experience everything, understand and strengthen myself first before sharing it with you. I hope you understand me. THIS WAS THE MOMENT I WANTED THE MOST IN THE LAST TIME! I’M ALIVE AND HEALED 🙌🏼🙏🏼.”

