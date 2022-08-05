FGTS WITHDRAWAL: CAIXA releases up to R$3,900 in AUGUST; see how to receive the FGTS and the CALENDAR

Attention workers born in August! Know that you can withdraw up to BRL 3,900 from your Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). This is possible through the birthday lootan optional modality of the FGTS.

Through it, it is possible to receive annually a portion of the balance found in your accounts linked to the FGTS in the month of your birthday, as the name suggests. See how to qualify for the mod below.

How to withdraw up to 3.9 thousand FGTS in August?

Before anything else, it will be necessary join to the birthday loot. With this, you will be able to withdraw the amounts every year. On the other hand, you will lose the right to the full withdrawal of the FGTS if you are fired without just cause.

Even so, if you want to be a fan of the modality, you must express your interest in one of Caixa Econômica Federal’s service channels. The interested party can resort to one of the bank’s branches, Internet Banking or even the FGTS application.

Regarding the amounts for withdrawal, it will depend on how much you have in your FGTS accounts. In addition, the citizen may receive an additional installment according to the available balance range. Check the proportions:

Balance ranges in BRLwithdrawal percentageadditional installment
Up to BRL 500.0050%_
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.0040%BRL 50
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.0030%BRL 150
BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.0020%BRL 650
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.0015%BRL 1,150
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.0010%BRL 1,900
Above 20,000.015%BRL 2,900

To complete the bonus, workers born in August can still carry out the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal, deposited between April and June of this year. Citizens can withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from their accounts. If you want to check your FGTS, just access the agency’s website or app.

FGTS Calendar – Anniversary Withdrawal 2023

Birthday month| Payment between
JanuaryJanuary 3rd and March 31st
FebruaryFebruary 1st and April 29th
MarchMarch 2nd and May 31st
AprilApril 1st and June 30th
MayMay 2 and July 29
JuneJune 1st and August 31st
JulyJuly 1st and September 30th
AugustAugust 1st and October 31st
SeptemberSeptember 1st and November 30th
OctoberOctober 3rd and December 30th
NovemberNovember 1st and January 31st, 2023
DecemberDecember 1st and February 28th, 2023

How to check the FGTS balance?

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to perform the query through both channels:

From the site

  1. Access the website www.fgts.caixa.gov.br;
  2. On the home page, go to “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal” and click on “Consult here”;
  3. Enter your CPF or PIS number;
  4. Click on “I am not a robot” and click on “Continue”;
  5. If the system requests the identification of images, identify them and go to “Verify”;
  6. Enter your password and click “Continue”;
  7. Once this is done, the system will inform you if you will be entitled to withdraw the FGTS and how the procedure will take place.

by the app

  1. Download or update the FGTS application if you already have it;
  2. Open the app and click “Enter the app” and click “Continue”;
  3. Enter your CPF, go to “I am not a robot” and then to “Next”;
  4. It is possible that the system asks for the identification of images, select them and go to “Verify”;
  5. Then, enter the password and click on “Login”;
  6. A message will appear with information about the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal, click on “I understand”;
  7. On the home screen, go to “Extraordinary Withdrawal”;
  8. Then it will appear how much will be available for withdrawal;
  9. Click on “See released FGTS accounts”, if you want to know from which accounts the money will be debited;
  10. To release the money, just go back to the previous screen and tap on “Request withdrawal”;
  11. Finally, click on “Confirm”.

