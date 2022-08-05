Fiat Fastback: SUV coup announced as rival to VW Nivus with T-Cross price

On the night of this Wednesday, August 3, Fiat revealed the new Fastback 2023, which arrives to compete with other crossovers on the market such as the Volkswagen Nivus as a coupé SUV with a sporty rear that integrates LED headlights and the handle for opening the trunk, which must have 525 liters against 415 of the rival.

In the images revealed by Fiat, we also notice that the SUV has diamond-finished wheels and sporty design to match. The front of the vehicle is very similar to the Fiat Pulse Abarth, after all this model is based on the Pulse with some visual adjustments, such as a grille in gloss black finish and no extra air intakes. The bet makes sense, since the Pulse was the best-selling SUV in Brazil in April this year.

Inside, the Fastback will have more features than the Pulse and Toro, with an emphasis on the auto-hold and automatic parking brake, which are not present in the pickup that costs more than R$ 215 thousand, while the value of the Fastback must start at R$ 140 thousand. In this way, the new model must fight with the VW T-Cross Comfortline in terms of prices. The Fastback should still have two multimedia panel options, one with an 8.4-inch screen and the other with a 10.1-inch screen, in addition to the digital instrument panel, standard on all versions, with a gloss black rubberized material covering the center console.