Find out what happens to the heart after Covid-19

Even months after the disappearance of Covid-19, the risk of cardiovascular problems such as heart attack or stroke remains high. This is what some studies suggest, and which are now being supplemented by new data on the frequency of this damage and what causes it.

In 2022, for example, a survey of US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) records was used to estimate how often Covid-19 leads to heart problems. In it, researchers found that people who had the disease faced substantially increased risks for 20 cardiovascular conditions — including potentially catastrophic problems like heart attacks and strokes — one year after being infected with SARS-CoV-2. And that these complications can happen even in people who appear to have fully recovered from a mild infection.

So, with millions or perhaps billions of people infected, doctors wonder: will the pandemic be followed by a cardiovascular tremor? “We don’t understand whether this changes the trajectory of heart attack risk or other lifelong events. We just don’t know that,” said Stuart Katz, a cardiologist at New York University. According to the expert, the question now is trying to understand who is most at risk of these heart-related problems, how long they persist and what causes these symptoms. “It’s a hole in an important area of ​​public health,” says Katz.

Regarding people at risk, doctors reported many cardiovascular problems related to Covid-19 during the pandemic, but concerns increased after the results of the VA study were released earlier this year. The analysis by Ziyad Al-Aly, an epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the most extensive efforts to characterize what happens to the heart and circulatory system after the acute phase of the disease. In that study, researchers compared more than 150,000 veterans who recovered from acute Covid-19 with their uninfected peers, as well as with a pre-pandemic control group.

People admitted to intensive care with acute infections had a dramatically increased risk of cardiovascular problems during the subsequent year. For some conditions, such as swelling of the heart and blood clots in the lungs, the risk increased at least 20-fold compared to uninfected individuals. But even people not hospitalized had increased risks of many conditions, ranging from an 8% increase in the rate of heart attacks to 247% to cardiac inflammation.

For Al-Aly, the study added to the growing body of evidence that an outbreak of Covid-19 can permanently alter the health of some people. These types of changes fall under the post-acute sequelae category of illness, which encompasses problems that arise after an initial infection. This disorder includes – and overlaps with – the persistent condition known as long-term Covid, which associates the coronavirus with a wide range of long-lasting problems such as diabetes 2, lung damage and even brain problems. As with these conditions, Al-Aly says that cardiovascular problems that occur after a SARS-CoV-2 infection can lower a person’s quality of life in the long run. There are treatments for these problems, “but they are not curable conditions,” he warns.

Data from England’s healthcare system, for example, also show that people who were hospitalized with Covid-19 were about three times more likely than uninfected people to experience major cardiovascular problems within eight months of admission. “It’s concerning,” says Sarah Wulf Hanson of the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment, who used Al-Aly data to estimate how many heart attacks and strokes were associated with Covid-19 in the pandemic period. Their unpublished work suggests that in 2020, complications following the disease caused 12,000 extra strokes and 44,000 extra heart attacks in the United States, numbers that jumped to 18,000 strokes and 66,000 heart attacks in 2021. heart attack rates by about 8% and stroke by about 2%.

The indirect effects of the pandemic such as missed medical appointments, stress and the sedentary nature of home isolation have also contributed to many people’s cardiovascular burden, the scientists suggest. In a small study of 52 people, Gerry McCann, a cardiac imaging specialist at the University of Leicester, UK, found that people who recovered after being hospitalized with Covid-19 had no higher rate of heart disease than a group of people. who had similar underlying conditions but remained uninfected.

Despite having an incomplete picture of the cardiovascular effects of Covid-19, doctors urge caution. An expert panel convened by the American College of Cardiology advises them to test people who have had the disease for cardiovascular problems if they have risk factors such as older age or immunosuppression.

According to experts, the effect of Covid-19 on the heart may be related to the key protein that the virus uses to enter cells. It binds to the so-called ACE2, which can be found on the surface of dozens of human cell types. This, says Al-Aly, gives “access and permission to enter almost every cell in the body.” That is, cardiovascular problems probably begin when the virus enters the cells that line blood vessels, forming blood clots and blocking them, causing damage as small as leg pain or as severe as a heart attack.

In a study of more than 500,000 cases of Covid-19, it was found that people who were infected had a 167% higher risk of developing a blood clot two weeks after infection than people who had the flu. Robert Harrington, a cardiologist at Stanford University in California, says that even after the initial infection, plaques can build up where the immune response has damaged the lining of blood vessels, causing them to narrow. This can lead to problems such as heart attacks and strokes even months after the initial wound has healed. “These early complications can definitely translate to later complications,” says Harrington.

SARS-CoV-2 can also leave its fingerprints on the immune system. When Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, and her colleagues characterized antibodies from people hospitalized during the acute phase of Covid-19, they found a plethora of antibodies against human tissue. Iwasaki suspects that when SARS-CoV-2 boosts someone’s immune system, it can inadvertently activate immune cells that attack the body and can damage many organs, including the heart.

Regarding vaccinations, reinfections and the omicron variant, researchers pose new questions about the cardiovascular effects of the virus. A paper published in May by Al-Aly and his colleagues suggests that vaccination, for example, reduces, but does not eliminate, the risk of developing these long-term problems.

