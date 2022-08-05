First Zefa of “Pantanal” says she was ignored by Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s granddaughter

Paula Barbosa plays Zefa in “Pantanal” (Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo)

The cast of the first version of “Pantanal”, shown in 1990, has recalled the experiences of the soap opera and found the actors of the remake. The atmosphere is always a lot of emotion behind the scenes, but not everyone has reason to celebrate. Giovanna Gold, who played the first Zefa, revealed in a live with journalist Luciano Santiago that she was ignored by Paula Barbosa, Zefa in the current version.

I texted her, wished her good luck, but she didn’t even say thank youlamented the artist

Giovanna says that she felt the vacuum, as she has a special affection for the character to this day. “It was a character I made with a lot of love, which persisted and flourished. The proof of this is that, after so long, I’m still remembered by her. the chat on Instagram.

O Yahoo contacted Paula Barbosa’s press office to find out her version, but had no response until the text was published. The report also sent messages to the Instagram of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s granddaughter. The space remains open.

In “Pantanal”, Zefa starts as Maria Bruaca’s (Isabel Teixeira) maid, ends up expelled from Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm and has a relationship with Tadeu (José Loreto). At this point in the plot, the character has just been sheltered in the house of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).